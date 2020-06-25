Raiders Baldock ‘can’t wait’ to get back on the ice as he re-signs for a fourth season

Ollie Baldock celebrates his goal against Bracknell

Everyone Active Raiders forward Ollie Baldock says he ‘can’t wait’ to get back on the ice after it was announced he was returning for a fourth consecutive season in the gold and blue jersey.

Ollie Baldock attacks for Raiders

The 22-year-old returns as the club’s 11th summer signing and is pleased to see a huge core of the team being retained so far.

And he also feels with last season being cut short before the play-offs, each and every player will be hungry come the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

“Absolutely, I can’t wait to get back on the ice and in the room with some old and new faces,” Baldock told the Recorder.

“Finishing short last season will give us even more ambition to compete and finish higher up in the table come the start of the new season.

“Not necessarily unfinished business, but excitement to get back, with everyone isolated at the moment I can only assume all the boys are like me, itching to get back to normality and on the ice.”

The former Chelmsford Chieftains centre admitted he loved playing in the new-look National League last season and believes Raiders showed they can compete with some of the top teams in the country.

“I loved the new league set-up last year, it showed that we can compete and cause problems at a higher level,” he added.

“It is also nice on a personal level to be able to play at this level. I believe we have now had our ‘settling in’ period and we should be a very strong outfit this year in all competitions.”

The forward has revealed the coronavirus lockdown hasn’t been too abnormal for him as he has continued to work throughout, unlike a lot of people.

“I am fortunate enough to have continued to work from home, so I have been keeping myself occupied and busy during these strange times,” he said.

Baldock joins the likes of Ethan James, Dan Scott, Jack Cooper, Sean Barry, Erik Piatak, Aaron Connolly, Brandon Ayliffe, Harry Gulliver, JJ Pitchley and Jake Sylvester on the 2020/21 Raiders roster which head coach Sean Easton is building.

More signings are expected in the coming weeks as the Raiders prepare for the upcoming season as normal – despite a potential delayed start due to the coronavirus pandemic that is currently ongoing.