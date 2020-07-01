Search

Raiders defenceman Wells is working hard in lockdown to maintain his fitness regime

PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 July 2020

Raiders defenceman Callum Wells (Pic: John Scott)

Everyone Active Raiders have continued to build their roster ahead of the 2020/21 season with the addition of defenceman Callum Wells.

The 22-year-old remains in the gold and blue jersey for a fourth consecutive season after joining from Chelmsford Chieftains back in the summer of 2017.

And the former Romford junior has revealed he has been working hard during lockdown training alongside his brother Liam, a former boxer and kickboxing champions.

“I’m really pleased to be back for another season with the Raiders, last season was great and I think this season will be even better,” Wells told the Recorder.

“With last season ending how it did, it makes you more excited, and I’ve been working hard during lockdown and can’t wait to get back on the ice and back into routine.

“I’m lucky that we have a home gym so most days I’ve been training and relaxing, spending time with family as we are all off work.

“Although I can’t wait for things to get back to normal so we can start enjoying the little things again.”

Wells joins the likes of goalie Ethan James, fellow blueliners Jack Cooper, Dan Scott and Sean Barry, plus forwards Erik Piatak, Aaron Connolly, Brandon Ayliffe, Harry Gulliver, JJ Pitchley, Jake Sylvester and Ollie Baldock on the roster being assembled by head coach Sean Easton.

And the former Great Britain under-18s defenceman is confident they can do even better this season after showing their worth in the new-look National League last term.

“Last season was really good, every game was tough and a real battle I think we competed every game and I’m sure this season will be even better,” added Wells.

“Sean always gets a good team together and this year we are looking very strong, so I’m excited for the season to start now.”

Wells made 37 appearances for the Raiders last season, finding the net once in their 6-5 victory over Hull Pirates in February, while he also picked up five assists for a total of six points.

Raiders head coach Easton added: “I’m delighted to welcome Callum back, he’s a home-grown talent and pure entertainment for the fans. He will drop the gloves or put his body on the line to make a play.”

