Raiders captain Connolly is understanding of frustration from inconsistent displays

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 January 2020

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly crashes the net against Milton Keynes Lightning (Pic: John Scott)

Everyone Active Raiders captain Aaron Connolly has revealed it must be frustrating to see the team perform in some games but not all of them this season.

Raiders celebrate Brandon Ayliffe's empty net goal against MK Lightning (Pic: John Scott)Raiders celebrate Brandon Ayliffe's empty net goal against MK Lightning (Pic: John Scott)

The Romford-based club narrowly suffered a 5-4 defeat in overtime to Sheffield Steeldogs on Saturday night before sealing a 6-4 victory over the in-form Milton Keynes Lightning on home ice the following night.

The three points they picked up on the weekend moves them back into the NIHL National League play-off places.

"I think it was a much needed boost that we can carry into this weekend," the 26-year-old said.

"However, it's got to be frustrating for everyone involved in the organisation to see us underperform one weekend and then compete with the best the following weekend.

"I can assure all involved, consistency is our main focus right now."

The former Basingstoke Bison winger Connolly played a big part in earning the Raiders a point at Ice Sheffield as he netted all four of his team's goals but he knows they didn't play well enough to take maximum points.

"We weren't great we know that, but we found a way of picking up a point at a crucial point of the year for us and that's all that matters."

He also added: "It was nice to score four, but credit to the guys for moving the puck, as most of them would have probably of been harder to miss."

The skipper was delighted with the way the team performed against Lightning the following night but wanted to heap praise on the Raiders faithful for being loud and getting them over the line.

Connolly once again found the net while both Olegs Lascenko and Brandon Ayliffe nabbed braces and Blahoslav Novak also scored to seal the points.

"Sunday was great, obviously the points are huge at this time of the year but to hear the gold and blue army in such good voice was probably the highlight.

"They deserved that performance for sticking with us so far this season."

Raiders have had a number of injuries this season but know they will have to put that behind them to grab as many points as possible down the final stretch of the season to bag a spot in the play-offs.

