Raiders fans deserve step up to more competitive National League says captain Connolly

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 September 2019

Aaron Connolly celebrates (pic John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders captain Aaron Connolly says the step up to the National League is what the fans deserve.

The Romford-based club finished sixth in the NIHL South One last season but have now opted to move up to the National League following the off-season league restructure.

And although the former Basingstoke Bison man knows it will be tough he believes it will be a strong competitive league.

"It's a step up in league for the club, but it's the correct thing to do to move this club forward and it's what the fans deserve," the 26-year-old said.

"I think the new league will be much more competitive than last season as you can already see from some of the pre-season results, all the teams look evenly matched."

A former league treble-winner, Connolly says there is no set target for his side and they're keen to prove their worth this campaign - despite being major underdogs ahead of the season.

"I think the main target this year is to be competing and giving ourselves a chance in every game and see where that gets us towards the end of year," he added.

Raiders lost a number of players in goaltender Ben Clements, defencemen Julian Smith and John Connolly as well as forwards Matt Turner, Juraj Huska, Filip Sedivy and Liam Chong - with the majority signing for teams in NIHL South One.

Head coach Sean Easton has moved to bring in new imports Marek Malinsky and Lukasz Sladkovsky, as well a new face in gritty forward Jack Flynn.

He has also brought back the likes of Olegs Lascenko, Ross Connolly and Jacob Ranson, who have previously played for the club.

There have also been call-ups for young goaltender Bradley Windenbank and Callum Burnett from the Raiders second team.

"I think the recruitment this summer has gone really well. All the boys have been together a few weeks now and there is a really good vibe between us and we can't wait to get going," said Connolly.

"We clearly have youth on our side this year and we will be looking to use that to our advantage with a fast-paced, in-your-face kind of style."

The team has been training for a number of weeks now and even had a team day out at Stubbers to help bond ahead of the new season.

From Purfleet to Poldark, via Romford Market: Actor Luke Norris on his play's Queen's Theatre homecoming

Romford-born actor and playwright Luke Norris. Picture: Patti Boyd

Rainham bus driver punched in face outside former The Bell Inn pub after group of youths refuse to pay

A bus driver was punched in the face outside the former The Bell Inn pub in Rainham after a group of young people refused to pay to get on. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch's Grade II listed Rom Skatepark to close after 41 years over rising costs and falling attendances

A new exhibition celebrating 40 years of Rom Skatepark will be opening at Havering Museum at the end of next month. Photo: Matt Harris

Plans submitted to demolish Harold Hill's The Pompadours pub and build 21 affordable homes

Rubbish left by illegal travellers at the Pompadours pub site

Harold Hill Festival: Thousands attracted to community music event organised in Jodie Chesney's memory

Families enjoying the bands at the Harold Hill Festival. Picture: Ken Mears

