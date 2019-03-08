National League Div 1: Raiders 9 Cardiff 6

Raiders face the camera after beating Oxford at the Sapphire

Everyone Active Raiders got their new National League Division One campaign off to a winning start against Cardiff Fire on Saturday.

Having beaten Oxford home and away in challenge matches a week earlier, they opened the scoring at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre after only 45 seconds gone through Tommy Huggett.

And Huggett doubled their advantage with a power play goal, before Ewan Hill made it 3-0 while the hosts were shorthanded.

Hill netted again to put Raiders four goals up, before Deakan Fielder replied for Cardiff.

And Vilius Krakauskas completed a fine first period performance for Raiders by netting another power play goal to make it 5-1 at the break.

Jason Warren claimed Cardiff's second goal of the night while Ellie Wakeling and Alan Lack were serving roughing and tripping minors respectively early in the middle session.

But Lithuanian forward Krakauskas replied with a shorthanded goal and George Hill made it 7-2 just 20 seconds later, before Reed Sayers hit back for the visitors.

Krakauskas completed his hat-trick, before Fielder capitalised on another power play as Lack sat another tripping minor.

And Cardiff cut the gap to two at 8-6 as Sayers and Samual Bryant (power play) netted just 86 seconds apart around the midway mark.

The scoreline remained unchanged for the next 27 minutes, though, until Krakauskas completed the scoring with his fourth goal of the night with another power play effort, after Cardiff's Elliott Murdoch was given a game misconduct penalty for abuse of official.

Raiders visit Invicta Dynamos on Sunday (5.15pm).

Raiders: Vilius Krakauskas 4+2, Tommy Huggett 2+2, Ewan Hill 2, George Gell 1, Donald Campbell 0+1, Sam Roberts 0+1, Callum Burnett 0+1.

Cardiff: Deakan Fielder 2+1, Reed Sayers 2, Jason Warren 1+2, Samual Bryant 1, Carter-Jaice Lloyd 0+1, Elis Sheppard 0+1.

Penalty minutes: Raiders 16 Cardiff 52.

Shots on goal: Jacob Stoodley (R) 17-12-8=37-6; Lewis Naasson Davies (C, 59.56) 17-19-13=49-9.