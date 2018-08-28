Search

Ice hockey: Raiders 8 US Naval Academy 1

PUBLISHED: 10:47 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 05 January 2019

Five final-period goals enabled Everyone Active Raiders to skate off with a convincing win over the American Military Colleges team on Friday night.

The touring side had already played against Fife, Murrayfield and Sheffield on their UK tour and ended it at Romford’s Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre with their heaviest loss.

Juraj Huska and Tommy Huggett were on target for the home side – who welcomed Mason Webster back from injury – in the first period, with Filip Sedivy adding a third goal in the middle session.

The visitors got themselves on the scoreboard in the 46th minute, but Raiders replied just 68 seconds later through Ewan Hill’s first goal for the senior Raiders side.

Matt Turner added the fifth with just under 10 minutes remaining, with Huska claiming his second in the 55th minute.

JJ Pitchley got in on the act just 22 seconds after Huska’s goal to make it 7-1, with Blaho Novak completing the tally with less than three minutes left on the clock.

Defenceman Jack Cooper was named man of the match for Raiders, who had won their previous seven matches in the National League before the Christmas break.

They return to action against Streatham at the Sapphire on Saturday (5.15pm), before heading to Peterborough the followinng night.

