Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ice Hockey: Raiders 8 Swindon 2

PUBLISHED: 20:16 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:16 03 March 2019

Raiders forward Tommy Huggett

Raiders forward Tommy Huggett

Archant

Tommy Huggett’s hat-trick held Everyone Active Raiders to a comfortable win over lowly Swindon in National League Division Two on Sunday.

Less than 90 seconds had been played at Romford’s Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre when Ewan Hill gave Raiders the lead and Huggett opened his account in the eighth minute.

After Raiders killed off a hooking penalty against Callum Burnett, George Gell got in on the act with the home side’s third goal, then set up Huggett for his second to complete the first-period scoring.

Raiders survived another shorthanded spell either side of the first break after a tripping call against Matt Brown, before Dan Hitchings and Swindon’s Jason Warren were given coincidental minors for delay of game and slashing.

Huggett completed his hat-trick to make it 5-0, before Hill grabbed his second less than a minute later.

And when Swindon’s Harry Llewellyn was binned for tripping in the final minute of the middle period, Raiders needed only six seconds to convert on the power play through Hitchings.

Brandon Webster made it 8-0, assisted by Hill and captain Sam Roberts, at the start of the final session before Swindon – beaten 7-1 at Guildford on Saturday night – broke Raiders shut out as Llewellyn beat Thomas Adams, who had replaced Brad Windebank.

The visitors struck again on a late power play through Eliot Randall, after Stevie Dunnage was binned for slashing, but it was little consolation as Raiders skated off comfortable winners.

Raiders: Tommy Huggett 3, Ewan Hill 2+1, George Gell 1+3, Brandon Webster 1+3, Dan Hitchings 1+2, Sam Roberts 0+3, Matt Hamilton 0+1.

Swindon: Harry Llewellyn 1, Eliot Randall 1, Mason Lipsey 0+1, Jason Warren 0+1.

Shots faced: Brad Windebank (R, 40.00) 11-5=16-0, Thomas Adams (R, 20.00) 10-2; Kyle Landells (S) 15-15-19=49-8.

Most Read

Teenage girl dies after stabbing in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Harold Hill where a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed last night. Photo: Liam Coleman

Neighbours rushed to help after hearing screams of teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Amy's Park this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Harold Hill murder: Attacker was sat in the same park as victim 30 minutes before she was stabbed to death

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Most Read

Teenage girl dies after stabbing in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Harold Hill where a 17-year-old girl was fatally stabbed last night. Photo: Liam Coleman

Neighbours rushed to help after hearing screams of teenage girl who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill park

Police at the scene in Amy's Park this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Harold Hill murder: Attacker was sat in the same park as victim 30 minutes before she was stabbed to death

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice Hockey: Raiders 8 Swindon 2

Raiders forward Tommy Huggett

Harold Hill murder: Attacker was sat in the same park as victim 30 minutes before she was stabbed to death

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Modern Pentathlon: World Cup best for Toolis

Tom Toolis (pic Ehab Eid)

Ice Hockey: Basingstoke 6 Raiders 0

Brandon Ayliffe attacks the Bison net (pic John Scott)

West Ham ease to victory over disappointing Newcastle

West Ham United's Mark Noble scores his side's second goal of the game from a penalty during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists