Ice Hockey: Raiders 7 Streatham 4

JJ Pitchley lurks in front of Damien King's net (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders completed a four-point weekend in National League Division One with success over Streatham at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday.

After building a 6-0 lead in the first 40 minutes, they saw the visitors hit back with four goals in the final period, before sealing victory with an empty-net goal.

Both sides had celebrated wins the night before, with Raiders beating bottom club Invicta 5-1 in Gillingham, while Streatham skated to a 4-1 home win over MK Thunder.

And Raiders were again without defencemen John Connolly, Callum Wells and Julian Smith, as well as Liam Chong, with only Callum Burnett called up from the Division Two squad, who were in action at Basingstoke.

They killed off an early holding penalty against captain Aaron Connolly to take the lead in the ninth minute with a great goal from JJ Pitchley.

And Streatham were unable to capitalise on minors against Ollie Baldock (high sticks) and Sean Barry (hooking) as the scoreline remained unchanged in the opening session.

Mason Webster doubled Raiders lead early in the middle period, before a hooking call against Adam Carr gave the hosts their first power play chance of the night.

And Jake Sylvester struck during the man advantage to make it 3-0, before scoring again less than two minutes later.

A hooking call against Adam Wood handed Raiders another power play chance and they made their rivals pay again as Dan Scott found the net, forcing Damien King out of the action to be replaced by Brett Shepherd.

Filip Sedivy made it 6-0 in the final minute but was called for high sticks just 25 seconds after the restart and saw Streatham convert on the power play through Scott Bailey.

Andreas Siagris netted a second just two minutes later and when Brandon Ayliffe was binned for hooking, former Raider Jacob Ranson scored on the power play to make it 6-3 withh 12 minutes remaining.

Another ex-Raider, Thomas Beesley, netted Streatham’s fourth goal just over a minute later to leave home fans somewhat nervous, but a hooking call against James Warman gave Raiders a power play chance.

And although they could not make it count, they managed to keep Streatham at bay when Pitchley was binned for misconduct with four and a half minutes remaining.

The visitors removed Shepherd for an extra skater in the closing stages but the move backfired as Juraj Huska collected the puck and found the empty net with eight seconds left on the clock.

Raiders: Jake Sylvester 2+1, Juraj Huska* 1+2, Dan Scott 1+1, Mason Webster 1+1, Filip Sedivy* 1+1, JJ Pitchley 1, Ollie Baldock 0+2, Callum Burnett 0+2, Brandon Ayliffe 0+1, Sean Barry 0+1, Aaron Connolly 0+1.

Streatham: Andreas Saigris* 1+1, Scott Bailey 1, Thomas Beesley 1, Jacob Ranson 1, Alex Roberts* 0+2, Adam Carr 0+1, Leigh Jamieson 0+1, Thomas Soar 0+1.

Shots on goal: Michael Gray (R) 12-14-16=42-4; Damien King (S, 35.11) 11-14=25-5, Brett Shepherd (S, 23.59) 3-9=12-1, Empty net (0.50) 1-1.