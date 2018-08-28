Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Ice Hockey: Raiders 7 Streatham 4

PUBLISHED: 20:34 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:34 10 February 2019

JJ Pitchley lurks in front of Damien King's net (pic John Scott)

JJ Pitchley lurks in front of Damien King's net (pic John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders completed a four-point weekend in National League Division One with success over Streatham at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday.

After building a 6-0 lead in the first 40 minutes, they saw the visitors hit back with four goals in the final period, before sealing victory with an empty-net goal.

Both sides had celebrated wins the night before, with Raiders beating bottom club Invicta 5-1 in Gillingham, while Streatham skated to a 4-1 home win over MK Thunder.

And Raiders were again without defencemen John Connolly, Callum Wells and Julian Smith, as well as Liam Chong, with only Callum Burnett called up from the Division Two squad, who were in action at Basingstoke.

They killed off an early holding penalty against captain Aaron Connolly to take the lead in the ninth minute with a great goal from JJ Pitchley.

And Streatham were unable to capitalise on minors against Ollie Baldock (high sticks) and Sean Barry (hooking) as the scoreline remained unchanged in the opening session.

Mason Webster doubled Raiders lead early in the middle period, before a hooking call against Adam Carr gave the hosts their first power play chance of the night.

And Jake Sylvester struck during the man advantage to make it 3-0, before scoring again less than two minutes later.

A hooking call against Adam Wood handed Raiders another power play chance and they made their rivals pay again as Dan Scott found the net, forcing Damien King out of the action to be replaced by Brett Shepherd.

Filip Sedivy made it 6-0 in the final minute but was called for high sticks just 25 seconds after the restart and saw Streatham convert on the power play through Scott Bailey.

Andreas Siagris netted a second just two minutes later and when Brandon Ayliffe was binned for hooking, former Raider Jacob Ranson scored on the power play to make it 6-3 withh 12 minutes remaining.

Another ex-Raider, Thomas Beesley, netted Streatham’s fourth goal just over a minute later to leave home fans somewhat nervous, but a hooking call against James Warman gave Raiders a power play chance.

And although they could not make it count, they managed to keep Streatham at bay when Pitchley was binned for misconduct with four and a half minutes remaining.

The visitors removed Shepherd for an extra skater in the closing stages but the move backfired as Juraj Huska collected the puck and found the empty net with eight seconds left on the clock.

Raiders: Jake Sylvester 2+1, Juraj Huska* 1+2, Dan Scott 1+1, Mason Webster 1+1, Filip Sedivy* 1+1, JJ Pitchley 1, Ollie Baldock 0+2, Callum Burnett 0+2, Brandon Ayliffe 0+1, Sean Barry 0+1, Aaron Connolly 0+1.

Streatham: Andreas Saigris* 1+1, Scott Bailey 1, Thomas Beesley 1, Jacob Ranson 1, Alex Roberts* 0+2, Adam Carr 0+1, Leigh Jamieson 0+1, Thomas Soar 0+1.

Shots on goal: Michael Gray (R) 12-14-16=42-4; Damien King (S, 35.11) 11-14=25-5, Brett Shepherd (S, 23.59) 3-9=12-1, Empty net (0.50) 1-1.

Most Read

Police make 14 arrests after executing large-scale firearms warrants in Harold Hill

Police at the scene in Lower Bedford Road following the raids in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Ken Mears

Families evacuated following Romford firearms raids

Fair Hill Rise in Harold Hill which was raided by police resulting in numerous arrests.

Police hunting thugs who ran over man after road rage attack at Gallows Corner

Gallows Corner

Rush Green pub supervisor who stabbed customer in ‘moment of madness’ spared jail

Jay Fleming outside of the Havering Well pub in Rush Green. Photo: Ken Mears/Archant

Noak Hill residents angry after police ‘destroy’ their homes in firearms raids

Residents of homes in Westwood Park are angered after police raided their homes during a large drugs and guns raid in the neighbourhood.

Most Read

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

WATCH: Paul Lambert sent off after brawl during Norwich return

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

Eight shops targeted with spray paint in vandalism spree in Norfolk town

Shop fronts in North Walsham's Market Street and Market Place were vandalised with spray paint. Picture: DAVEY LEE

Delia leads the singing as Holt and Huckerby join fans in march to Carrow Road for Norwich v Ipswich

Fans March from the Queen of Iceni on Riverside to Carrow Road ahead of the Norwich v Ipswich derby match Grant Holt mingles with fans Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice Hockey: Raiders 7 Streatham 4

JJ Pitchley lurks in front of Damien King's net (pic John Scott)

Charity match to take place in memory of Ella Richardson

Tom Richardson (left) in action for Romford during the 2014/15 season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO).

National League: Invicta 1 Raiders 5

Tommy Huggett scored his first senior Raiders goal in their win at Invicta (pic John Scott)

Bostik North: Coggeshall Town 3 Romford 1

Nick Reynolds of Romfords scored for Romford in their defeat to Coggeshall Town in the Bostik North (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Bostik Premier: Bognor Regis Town 2 Hornchurch 0

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists