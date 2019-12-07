Ice Hockey: Raiders 7 Oxford 2

Romford Junior Raiders skated to an impressive win over Oxford at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Having ended a seven-game losing run with a 10-3 victory over Cardiff Fire a week earlier, Ben Pitchley's side fell behind with only 39 seconds on the clock to Joe Edwards.

But they levelled through Jan Marcilis in the 13th minute and Oxford's Josh Florey was binned on a 2+10 penalty for boarding soon after, allowing Ross Cowan to put Raiders ahead on the power play.

A tripping call against Sam Shone gave the home side a chance to go 3-1 up with another man advantage, as Vilius Krakauskas found the net.

Edwards was then ejected on a 5+game penalty for high sticks and Krakauskas converted a third power play goal for Raiders in the final minute of the opening period.

A slashing call against Alan Lack was killed off midway through the middle period, while Oxford survived another shorthanded spell when Josh Florey was called for hooking.

But Raiders extended their lead soon after through Tommy Huggett's unassisted goal with just under five minutes remaining in the session.

Krakauskas was called for interference, handing Oxford a late power play chance, but Raiders killed it off and went further ahead in the final minute as Marcilis netted his second goal of the night.

The home side killed off two bench minor penalties for having too many men on the ice in the final stanza, before Matt Hamilton and Oxford's Mike Whillock were binned on roughing calls with just under six minutes left to play.

And Florey was handed a 10-minute penalty for abuse of official, before Raiders were awarded a penalty shot, but Ross Miller saved it.

A slashing penalty against Sam Shone gave Raiders a late power play chance and they only needed 42 seconds to convert as Ewan Hill netted their seventh goal of the night.

Dax Hedges replied for Oxford with 33 seconds left on the clock, but it was little consolation for the visitors as they ended up well beaten.

Raiders: Vilius Krakauskas* 2+1, Jan Marcilis* 2, Ross Cowan 1+2, Ewan Hill 1+1, Tommy Huggett 1, Donald Campbell 0+1, George Gell 0+1.

Stars: Joe Edwards 1, Dax Hedges 1, Mike Whillock 0+1, Olly Shone 0+1.