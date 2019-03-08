Search

Ice hockey: Raiders 6 Oxford 3

PUBLISHED: 09:38 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 08 September 2019

Raiders face the camera after beating Oxford at the Sapphire (pic Romford Junior Raiders)

Everyone Active Raiders began the new ice hockey season with a challenge match win over National League Division One rivals Oxford on Saturday.

Daniel Hitchings fired the home side in front with a power play goal midway through the first period, but Stars captain Joshua Florey levelled soon after.

Oxford took the lead early in the middle period as Michael Whillock netted, but Raiders rallied with three goals in the space of 79 seconds around the halfway point.

Oxford had replaced Mark Duffy in their net with Milan Ronai at the 30-minute mark and Tommy Huggett squared matters at 32.03, then netted his second goal just over a minute later.

And new Czech import Jan Marcilis made it 4-2 just five seconds later on the very next shift, before extending the lead with a minute left in the session.

THe visitors gave themselves hope with a third goal from Joshua Oliver early in the final stanza, but Raiders killed off three penalties and then had the final word as Joe Allen netted their sixth goal of the night with just over a minute left on the clock.

The two sides meet in a return fixture in Oxford on Sunday (6.15pm).

Raiders: Tommy Huggett 2+1, Jan Marcilis 2, Joe Allen 1+1, Daniel Hitchings 1, Ewan Hill 0+3, Donald Campbell 0+1, Ellie Wakeling 0+1, Vilius Krakauskas 0+1.

Oxford: Joshua Florey 1+1, Joshua Oliver 1, Michael Whillock 1, Matthew Lawday 0+2, Olly Shone 0+1.

Penalty minutes: Raiders 24 Oxford 8.

Shots faced: Jacob Stoodley (R) 13-10-11-34-3; Mark Duffy (O, 30.03) 9-8=17-1, Milan Ronai (O, 29.37) 12-7=19-4.

