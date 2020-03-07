Search

Advanced search

Ice hockey: Raiders 6 Bracknell Hornets 8

PUBLISHED: 19:36 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:36 07 March 2020

Action from the match between Romford Junior Raiders and Bracknell Hornets at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre

Action from the match between Romford Junior Raiders and Bracknell Hornets at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre

Archant

Romford Junior Raiders slipped to their eighth straight loss in National League Division One South at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday.

A hat-trick from Vilius Krakauskas helped them into a 4-1 lead, but Hornets hit back to skate off with the points.

Raiders began well, with Donald Campbell lifting the puck just over from a tight angle, but Hornets struck first as Ben Ealey-Newman lifted the puck into the roof of the net on his backhand with only 93 seconds gone.

The hosts were back on terms just 44 seconds later, though, as Jan Marcilis cut in from the right to fire past Matthew Croyle, with assists to George Gell and Stevie Dunnage.

Tom Adams saved well from David Milner and Riley Ikin, who both shot from the right wing, before Marcilis fired a wristshot into the stomach of Croyle at the other end.

And Raiders went on the power play when Dominic Hopkins was called for charging Gell against the end boards, with Alan Lack's blast from the blue line well saved in the opening seconds.

Millner was called for cross-checking, soon after Bracknell returned to full strength, but the visitors killed that penalty off as well, only for Raiders to take a 2-1 lead when Tommy Huggett's shot was saved and Krakauskas reacted quickly to whip home the loose puck.

Ewan Hill, playing in borrowed skates, saw a quick snapshot held by Croyle after Gell and Marcilis had combined, while captain Sam Roberts fired wide from between the hashmarks.

But Raiders saw Sam Austin binned on a tripping minor, after toppling Hopkins, and then went 3-1 up as Lithuanian import Krakauskas broke away to score his second goal of the night.

You may also want to watch:

Krakauskas copleted a straight hat-trick early in the middle session, skating in from the left to score, but Hornets hit back just 23 seconds later as Tamas Elias touched in Bailey Hind-Pitcher's pass at close range.

And Hind-Pitcher slid the puck home on his backhand to cut the gap to one in the 29th minute, with Adams down on the ice from an earlier save.

Bracknell were sensing their chance and put more pressure on the home net, but Huggett countered and dropped the puck for Marcilis, who fizzed it wide.

Hornets squared it up with just over six minutes left in the period, though, as Connor Hutchinson banked the puck in off the back of Adams' leg from behind the goalline.

And after Austin and Harvey Hind-Pitcher were binned on roughing minors, the visitors took the lead through Millner, who fired into the roof of the net after Adams had kicked out an earlier shot from Carl Graham.

Raiders replied early in the final period after Campbell skated into the zone and shot just wide, with Austin forcing the puck home from close range.

And Marcilis fired into the stomach of Croyle as the match entered its final 10 minutes, only for Bailey Hind-Pitcher to send a low wristshot past the glove hand of Adams to restore Bracknell's lead.

Hornets opened up a two-goal cushion less than a minute later as Matt Foord joined an attack and fired low past Adams, with Lack called for cross-checking soon after.

And Hopkins made it 8-5 on the power play, forcing the puck home from close range to the left of the net with less than four minutes left in the match.

Austin replied a little over a minute later, netting with a shot on the turn after Roberts and Matt Brown had battled to create the opening.

But it was only a consolation as Raiders saw their losing run extended, ahead of Wednesday's trip to Oxford City Stars.

Most Read

Hornchurch care home closed after health inspectors find evidence of ‘financial abuse’ of dementia sufferers

Alton House in Hornchurch has closed after health inspectors raised fears patients were vulnerable to abuse and harm. Picture: Google Maps

Harold Wood crash: Coroner opens inquest into deaths of Upminster woman and 48-year-old man

Tributes left for the victims of the fatal crash in Squirrels Heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: April Roach

Romford flats with combustible cladding are patrolled by 24-hour fire wardens

The Axis housing development in Mercury Gardens is patrolled by 24-hour fire wardens. Picture: April Roach

Havering Council looking to create four new wards and two new council seats in latest ward boundary proposals

The current ward boundaries that make up Havering. Picture: LGBCE

Hornchurch pensioner mistakenly threatened with £2,500 fine as Havering Council admits fly-tipping ‘mix-up’

Pauline Turner, 84, from Hornchurch has been served a warning notice about rubbish which she says has been flytipped outside her property. Picture: April Roach

Most Read

Hornchurch care home closed after health inspectors find evidence of ‘financial abuse’ of dementia sufferers

Alton House in Hornchurch has closed after health inspectors raised fears patients were vulnerable to abuse and harm. Picture: Google Maps

Harold Wood crash: Coroner opens inquest into deaths of Upminster woman and 48-year-old man

Tributes left for the victims of the fatal crash in Squirrels Heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: April Roach

Romford flats with combustible cladding are patrolled by 24-hour fire wardens

The Axis housing development in Mercury Gardens is patrolled by 24-hour fire wardens. Picture: April Roach

Havering Council looking to create four new wards and two new council seats in latest ward boundary proposals

The current ward boundaries that make up Havering. Picture: LGBCE

Hornchurch pensioner mistakenly threatened with £2,500 fine as Havering Council admits fly-tipping ‘mix-up’

Pauline Turner, 84, from Hornchurch has been served a warning notice about rubbish which she says has been flytipped outside her property. Picture: April Roach

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice hockey: Raiders 6 Bracknell Hornets 8

Action from the match between Romford Junior Raiders and Bracknell Hornets at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre

McMahon delighted with impact of substitutes in away win at Aldershot

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Missed chances cost West Ham dear as Arsenal grab late winner

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Isthmian League: Corinthian Casuals 1 Hornchurch 1

Jordan Clark of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Aldershot Town 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 1 - Daggers end long wait for away win

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24