Ice hockey: Raiders 5 Swindon 4

Lukas Sladkovsky celebrates a goal for Raiders (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders completed a four-point weekend in the National League with a slender victory over Swindon at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday.

Having upset Hull Pirates 2-1 the night before, Raiders killed off an early interference penalty against Blaho Novak, who then opened the scoring in the 12th minute assisted by Jake Sylvester.

A tripping penalty against home debutant Marek Malinsky gave Swindon another power play chance soon after, though, and they made it count as Chris Jones beat Michael Gray to level.

The hosts were back in front before the first break as captain Aaron Connolly converted assists from Brandon Ayliffe and Lukas Sladkovsky.

And it was 3-1 just 31 seconds into the middle session as Sylvester scored from Ollie Baldock's pass.

But a charging penalty against Jack Flynn allowed Wildcats to reply with their second power play goal of the night through Tomasz Malasinski and they were back on terms less than a minute later as Aaron Nell netted.

Mason Webster and Tyler Plews tangled and picked up double minors for fighting, before Wildcats were caught with too many men on the ice.

Neil Liddiard was binned for cross-checking and Raiders, although they could not capitalise during 35 seconds with a two-man advantage, regained the lead while still on the power play as Novak netted his second goal of the night.

Sladkovsky made it 5-3 just two minutes later, but Swindon replied through Edgars Bebris with just over a minute left in the period to leave the match delicately poised in the final 20 minutes.

The visitors lost Floyd Taylor to a 2+10 penalty for a check to the head early in the last session, but managed to survive the shorthanded spell before Sam Bullas was binned for tripping and Raiders forward Brandon Ayliffe was called for diving in the same incident.

Novak was next to fall foul of the officials, earning a tripping minor with just over six minutes remaining in the match, as well as a late hit penalty.

But Raiders managed to kill off both penalties and held onto their one-goal lead to collect both points.