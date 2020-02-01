Search

Ice hockey: Raiders 5 Chelmsford 6

PUBLISHED: 20:09 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:09 01 February 2020

Ewan Hill on the puck for Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Romford Junior Raiders came up just short after an entertaining Essex derby with Chelmsford at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Having lost 8-1 to the Chieftains at the Riverside Arena two weeks earlier, which left them 3-0 down in the head-to-head series by an aggregate score of 22-7, Raiders took the lead through Ewan Hill.

Czech import Jan Marcilis doubled their advantage in the first period, but the visitors hit back to halve the deficit before the break.

Great Britain under-18 international Hill restored the two-goal cushion with his second of the night in the second period, but Chieftains rallied to get themselves on level terms.

Alan Lack put Raiders back in front before the end of the middle session to set up a tense final stanza, but the visitors turned things around with a quickfire double after the restart.

And although Raiders added a fifth to their tally, it was not enough as high-flying Chelmsford took the spoils by the odd goal in 11.

