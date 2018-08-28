Ice Hockey: Raiders 4 Streatham 3

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly in action against Streatham (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders made it eight wins in a row in National League Division One with success over Streatham on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The visitors took the lead in the eighth minute with a power play goal from Ryan Webb, whie Callum Wells was serving a penalty for boarding.

But Raiders were back on terms soon after with A delayed penalty goal from Juraj Huska and took the lead just 12 seconds later as Jake Sylvester struck.

Brandon Ayliffe made it 3-1 just over two minutes later,but Streatham hit back early in the second period as Alex Roberts scored a shorthanded goal, after Leigh Jamieson was given a match penalty for checking to the head.

Raiders killed off penalties against JJ Pitchley (hooking) and Blaho Novak (roughing), before a holding call against Streatham’s Ben Russell towards the end of the session.

And the home side scored a fourth goal within a minute of the final period as captain Aaron Connolly beat Damien King.

Streatham cut the gap to one with just over five minutes remaining with a shorthanded goal from Adam Carr, but Raiders held firm to claim another win, ahead of their trip to Peterborough on Sunday.

Scorers, Raiders: Juraj Huska* 1+2; Jake Sylvester 1+1; Brandon Ayliffe 1; Aaron Connolly 1; Dan Scott 0+2; Mason Webster 0+1; Ollie Baldock 0+1; Liam Chong 0+1.

Streatham: Adam Carr 1+2; Alex Roberts 1; Ryan Webb 1; Damien King 0+1; Ben Russell 0+1; Leigh Jamieson 0+1; Adam Wood 0+1.

Shots on goal: Ben Clements (R) 19-14-11=44-3; Damien King (S) 18-15-21=54-4.