Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Ice Hockey: Raiders 4 Streatham 3

PUBLISHED: 20:19 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:19 05 January 2019

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly in action against Streatham (pic John Scott)

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly in action against Streatham (pic John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders made it eight wins in a row in National League Division One with success over Streatham on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead in the eighth minute with a power play goal from Ryan Webb, whie Callum Wells was serving a penalty for boarding.

But Raiders were back on terms soon after with A delayed penalty goal from Juraj Huska and took the lead just 12 seconds later as Jake Sylvester struck.

Brandon Ayliffe made it 3-1 just over two minutes later,but Streatham hit back early in the second period as Alex Roberts scored a shorthanded goal, after Leigh Jamieson was given a match penalty for checking to the head.

Raiders killed off penalties against JJ Pitchley (hooking) and Blaho Novak (roughing), before a holding call against Streatham’s Ben Russell towards the end of the session.

And the home side scored a fourth goal within a minute of the final period as captain Aaron Connolly beat Damien King.

Streatham cut the gap to one with just over five minutes remaining with a shorthanded goal from Adam Carr, but Raiders held firm to claim another win, ahead of their trip to Peterborough on Sunday.

Scorers, Raiders: Juraj Huska* 1+2; Jake Sylvester 1+1; Brandon Ayliffe 1; Aaron Connolly 1; Dan Scott 0+2; Mason Webster 0+1; Ollie Baldock 0+1; Liam Chong 0+1.

Streatham: Adam Carr 1+2; Alex Roberts 1; Ryan Webb 1; Damien King 0+1; Ben Russell 0+1; Leigh Jamieson 0+1; Adam Wood 0+1.

Shots on goal: Ben Clements (R) 19-14-11=44-3; Damien King (S) 18-15-21=54-4.

Most Read

Police launch appeal for information after man and woman found dead in Rainham home

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Man stabbed in Harold Wood

Police were called to reports of man being stabbed in Gubbins Lane, Harold Wood at around 6pm on January 3. Photo: Google

Harold Hill suspicious package: Cashier given threatening note and told to hand over money

Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.

Police close Harold Hill bank after suspicious package found

Police in Farnham Road.

Most Read

‘Underground cable fault’ leaves 850 homes without power

More than 800 homes are without power. Image courtesy of UK Power Network,

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

Joy at car park plans to ease ‘nightmare’ school run

Traffic builds up around Carlton Colville Primary School at the end of the school day. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town’s highest rated café closes down

No Place Like Home, in High Street, Lowestoft, has closed down. Photo: James Carr.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice Hockey: Raiders 4 Streatham 3

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly in action against Streatham (pic John Scott)

Daggers’ Taylor left with mixed emotions after thrilling draw against Wood

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the equaliser against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bostik North: Soham Town 4 Romford 0

Romford manager Paul Martin (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bostik Premier: Hornchurch 1 Dorking 1

George Saunders in action against Great Wakering (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Gordon at the double as Daggers and Wood play out eight-goal draw

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham & Redbridge and Tom Champion of Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists