Ice hockey: Raiders 4 Slough 8

Romford Junior Raiders fell to their seventh successive defeat in National League Division One South on Saturday.

Five of those losses have come at the hands of the top three, but Ben Pitchley's young side will hope to bounce back when they host Bracknell Hornets next weekend.

Slough opened the scoring after just six seconds through Juha Lindgren, but Raiders were back on terms in the fifth minute through Vilius Krakauskas.

And the hosts took the lead on a power play as Ross Cowan netted, assisted by Tommy Huggett and Donald Campbell.

Ryan Handisides replied for Jets to ensure honours finished even in the opening period and captain Dan Rose put them in front with a power play goal inside 90 seconds of the middle session.

Jacob Soper made it 4-2 and Rose added a fifth less than a minute later to put the visitors in control at the midway mark.

But Campbell grabbed a third for Raiders to keep their hopes alive going into the final stanza.

Those hopes were hit with barely three minutes of the third period gone as Handisides netted his second goal and Slough's sixth.

And although Matt Brown replied with a fourth Raiders goal, Jets restored their three-goal cushion just 20 seconds later through Christian Mohr, with Rose completing his hat-trick with a power play goal late on.