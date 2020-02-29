Search

Advanced search

Ice hockey: Raiders 4 Slough 8

PUBLISHED: 19:43 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:43 29 February 2020

Ross Cowan in action for Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Ross Cowan in action for Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Archant

Romford Junior Raiders fell to their seventh successive defeat in National League Division One South on Saturday.

Five of those losses have come at the hands of the top three, but Ben Pitchley's young side will hope to bounce back when they host Bracknell Hornets next weekend.

Slough opened the scoring after just six seconds through Juha Lindgren, but Raiders were back on terms in the fifth minute through Vilius Krakauskas.

And the hosts took the lead on a power play as Ross Cowan netted, assisted by Tommy Huggett and Donald Campbell.

You may also want to watch:

Ryan Handisides replied for Jets to ensure honours finished even in the opening period and captain Dan Rose put them in front with a power play goal inside 90 seconds of the middle session.

Jacob Soper made it 4-2 and Rose added a fifth less than a minute later to put the visitors in control at the midway mark.

But Campbell grabbed a third for Raiders to keep their hopes alive going into the final stanza.

Those hopes were hit with barely three minutes of the third period gone as Handisides netted his second goal and Slough's sixth.

And although Matt Brown replied with a fourth Raiders goal, Jets restored their three-goal cushion just 20 seconds later through Christian Mohr, with Rose completing his hat-trick with a power play goal late on.

Most Read

Harold Wood crash: Brentwood man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Tesco Gallows Corner temporarily closed over ‘concern for colleague and customer safety’ after Travellers set up camp in car park

Police have previously been called to Tesco Gallows Corner car park to deal with Traveller incursions. Picture: Ken Mears

IBS sufferer accuses Collier Row Costa Coffee of discrimination after toilet mishap left him ‘publicly humiliated’

The toilet mishap happened at the Costa Coffee in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Police name Upminster woman as one of two people who died in Harold Wood collision

Eileen Moria Haskell. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Harold Wood crash: Brentwood man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Tesco Gallows Corner temporarily closed over ‘concern for colleague and customer safety’ after Travellers set up camp in car park

Police have previously been called to Tesco Gallows Corner car park to deal with Traveller incursions. Picture: Ken Mears

IBS sufferer accuses Collier Row Costa Coffee of discrimination after toilet mishap left him ‘publicly humiliated’

The toilet mishap happened at the Costa Coffee in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Police name Upminster woman as one of two people who died in Harold Wood collision

Eileen Moria Haskell. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice hockey: Raiders 4 Slough 8

Ross Cowan in action for Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Isthmian League: Hornchurch 2 Haringey 1

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

West Ham grab vital win with three-goal blast against Southampton

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre, floor) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

National League: Barrow 2 Dagenham & Redbridge 1

Daggers boss Daryl McMahon (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Nominate now for grassroots football awards

Sir Geoff Hurst is a McDonald's Ambassador (pic Matt Bunn/The FA)
Drive 24