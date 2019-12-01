Ice Hockey: Raiders 4 Peterborough 7

Everyone Active Raiders suffered their third successive defeat at the hands of Peterborough in the National League this season on Sunday.

Having conceded five power play goals in a 6-1 home reverse in mid-October and slumped to a 10-1 defeat in Peterborough last month, they took to the ice without first-choice goalie Michael Gray due to injury, following Saturday's 6-3 loss in Basingstoke.

Canadian-born Greg Blais got his first start between the pipes for Raiders, who took the lead in the seventh minute as Jake Sylvester scored, assisted by Sean Barry.

Raiders doubled their lead just 30 seconds later through Blaho Novak, after JJ Pitchley and Mason Webster combined, but Phantoms halved the deficit through Martins Susters with just over 13 minutes played.

Lukas Sladkovsky was given a minor penalty for a face-off violation, before the visitors were hit with a bench penalty for having too many men on the ice.

But neither side could capitalise on their power play opportunity and it was all square with just four seconds left on the clock as Ales Padelek struck for Phantoms.

Petr Stepanek had an effort ruled out early in the middle period as the net was off its moorings and Raiders lost Novak to a penalty for a late hit.

But they regained the lead while shorthanded through captain Aaron Connolly, assisted by Erik Piatak and Dan Scott.

Phantoms were back on level terms just past the midway mark as Corey McEwen found the net, then moved 4-3 up soon after as Nathan Pollard beat Blais.

Raiders could not then take advantage of an interference penalty against Joe Gretton towards the end of the period as the visitors took a one-goal lead to the lockerrooms after 40 minutes.

And Phantoms moved 5-3 up inside three minutes of the final period through Robbie Ferrara, who finished off a nice move on the edge of the crease to leave Raiders with it all to do.

Pollard potted a sixth just over a minute later, before play was held up when a pane of plexi glass was smashed and had to be replaced.

And after a near half-hour delay, Raiders forced Jordan Marr into action at close range when play finally resumed with just over 13 minutes left on the clock.

And they hit back on a power play through Connolly with nine and a half minutes remaining, after McEwen was binned for tripping, before Phantoms then lost Gretton to a slashing penalty to hand the home side another opportunity.

But the visitors restored their three-goal lead with a shorthanded effort from McEwen, ending the match as a contest.

Marr was called for a delay of game penalty late on, but Raiders could not find a consolation as they suffered their second defeat of the weekend.