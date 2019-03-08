National League: Raiders 4 Invicta 5

Everyone Active Raiders were edged out by Invicta for the second time in a week in National League Division One on Saturday.

Having slipped to a 5-4 loss in Gillingham six days earlier, Raiders lost out by the odd goal in nine once again in a quick return meeting at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

Tom Davis sent an early shot wide for the visitors, before Raiders went on an early power play and Callum Burnett saw a wristshot kept out by John Dibble's pads.

And Invicta opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Dell sent Farrell away on the left and he fired off the far post.

Raiders replied just 38 seconds later to level as Burnett converted a rebound at close range, with Alan Lack denied by the shoulder of Dibble moments later.

Jacob Stoodley blocked a point-blank effort from Jake Stedman, then kicked out Arran Strawson's blue line shot before Farrell fired off a post.

But Raiders saw Stevie Dunnage denied by Dibble at the other end, before Stoodley kept out Conor Redmond as a scrappy first period ended all square.

Lack was called for roughing early in the middle period, with Juraj Huska firing a slapshot at Stoodley and thudding another into the pads of the goalie.

Raiders survived the power play and broke on a 3-on-1, but Ross Cowan could not beat Dibble and tempers boiled over when Samuel Austin sent Dell into the boards.

Vilius Krakauskas beat two Invicta men through the middle and called Dibble into action, before Stoodley saved Filip Sedivy's wraparound attempt.

Lack and Henry Aiken were then binned after a disagreement, with Dibble palming a Burnett shot over the crossbar during the 4-on-4.

Sedivy was denied by the shoulder of Stoodley, while Lack missed a good chance after cutting in from the left and Huska also saw an opportunity go begging.

But Raiders took the lead with five minutes left in the period as Dibble denied Tommy Huggett and Lack pounced on the loose puck to score.

And they were handed an extended power play chance when Farrell was ejected with a 5+game penalty for slashing, after clashing behind the play with Donald Campbell.

Dynamos defended the first three minutes and Raiders lost Huggett to a misconduct minor seconds before the buzzer to negate the rest of the man advantage.

Krakauskas skated clear early in the final period with the sides still 4-on-4, but Dibble denied the Lithuanian with a fine glove save.

But it was 3-1 soon after as Krakauskas tried a wraparound and the puck fell for Joe Allen to convert at the far post.

Invicta hit back just 41 seconds later as Jones converted a pass from Dell on an odd-man rush, before Austin and Davis were called for interference 50 seconds apart.

And it was all square with just over 12 minutes remaining as Davis won the puck in the corner and sent it to the crease, where Huska forced it under Stoodley.

Sedivy and Dell could not capitalise on a 2-on-1 chance soon after, but they got it right with seven minutes to go, as Dell rifled home from Sedivy's pass to put Dynamos in front.

And Invicta opened up a two-goal cushion when Stedman redirected a shot past Stoodley with five minutes left on the clock.

Dibble denied Cowan's shot from the right and Huggett hit the underside of the crossbar as Raiders looked to respond in the closing minutes.

And although Lack forced home his second goal of the night for the home side, it came with only eight seconds remaining as Invicta skated off with the points again.