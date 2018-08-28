Ice hockey: Raiders 4 Chelmsford 6

Everyone Active Raiders were left to rue a poor first period as they fell to defeat against National League Division Two leaders on Saturday.

Raiders defenceman Callum Burnett celebrated his 18th birtthday on Saturday (pic John Scott)

A late-hit penalty against Bailey Chittock gave Chieftains the chance to open the scoring on the power play through former Romford junior Grant Bartlett in the 15th minute.

And although the goalscorer was then given a tripping penalty, twin brother Cameron doubled the lead while the visitors were shorthanded.

Grant Bartlett made amends for his misdemeanour to make it 3-0 before the break, leaving the young Raiders with a mountain to climb.

The home side – without import Kamil Kinkor – hit back early in the second period through Tommy Huggett and Brandon Webster, but Ross Brears netted another power play goal for Chieftains after Callum Burnett, who was celebrating his 18th birthday, was binned for high sticks.

The two sides then traded shorthanded goals, as Huggett netted while Jake Hall served a slashing minor, only for Bradley Moore to reply in kind as Grant Bartlett sat it out for a late-hit penalty.

Chieftains restored their three-goal cushion early in the final period when Brears netted his second goal of the night on a delayed call and a power play effort from man of the match Daniel Hitchings proved only a consolationn for Raiders.

Webster received a 10-minute penalty for incitement in the closing seconds, while Chelmsford goalie Sonny Phillips was given a similar penalty for abuse of official.

Scorers, Raiders: Tommy Huggett 2, Daniel Hitchings 1+1, Brandon Webster 1, Callum Burnett 0+2, Sam Roberts 0+1, George Gell 0+1, Ewan Hill 0+1.

Chieftains: Ross Brears 2+1, Grant Bartlett 2, Cameron Bartlett 1, Bradley Moore 1, Courtney Grant 0+1, David Millner* 0+1, Gary Brown 0+1, Robert Veares 0+1, James Ayling 0+1.

Shots on goal: Brad Windebank (R, 59.58) 12-16-19=47-6 Empty net (0.02); Sonny Phillips (C, 59.47) 13-13-11=37-4 Empty net (0.13).