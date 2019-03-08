Ice Hockey: Raiders 4 Chelmsford 7

Sam Roberts attacks on the wing (pic Nikki Day) Archant

Romford Junior Raiders made Essex rivals Chelmsford work for their derby win at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday.

But the win took Chieftains - who included six former Raiders in their line-up - to the top of the table, while leaving the injury-hit hosts beaten for a seventh successive match.

The visitors took an early lead through James Ayling with barely five minutes gone, but Raiders hit back through Vilius Krakauskas to level a minute later.

And Tommy Huggett struck twice in quick succession to put the home side 3-1 up, before Chieftains grabbed their second goal Darren Brown netted.

The visitors had the better of the middle period, scoring twice through Brown and captain Ross Brears to start the final session with a 4-3 advantage.

And Raiders were back on level terms when Joe Allen netted three minutes into the period, but their joy was shortlived as Brears put Chieftains 5-4 up less than a minute later.

Elliot Dervish added a sixth for the visitors, with 11 minutes remaining, and Ayling sealed the points with his second and Chelmsford's seventh in the 52nd minute.

Dervish and Alan Lack were both given 2+10 penalties for checking to the head, with former Raiders forward TJ Fillery also picking up a 10-minute misconduct penalty for Chelmsford.

Raiders: Tommy Huggett 2+1, Joe Allen 1+2, Vilius Krakauskas* 1+1, Alan Lack 0+1.

Chieftains: Ross Brears 2+3, Darren Brown 2+1, James Ayling 2+1, Elliot Dervish 1, TJ Fillery 0+2, Julian Smith 0+2, Jaden Boolkah 0+1, Andrew Munroe 0+1, Matt Turner 0+1.

Penalty minutes: Raiders 14 Chieftains 30.

Shots on goal: Thomas Adams (R) 17-7-11=35-7; Ben Clements (C) 17-10-12=39-4.