Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Ice Hockey: Raiders 3 Solent Devils 5

PUBLISHED: 20:52 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:52 06 January 2019

Raiders goalie Brad Windebank (pic Kev Lamb)

Raiders goalie Brad Windebank (pic Kev Lamb)

© Lambpix

Raiders slipped to defeat against Solent in their National League Division Two contest at Romford’s Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday.

Having beaten Bristol 6-4 in Oxford the night before, Raiders fell behind after just 40 seconds as Alex Murray netted for the visitors.

Thomas Baptist levelled with less than two minutes on the clock, but Solent regained the lead through Murray in the 15th minute.

A 2+10 checking from behind penalty against Matt Brown gave Solent a power play chance, which Andrew Campbell capitalised on to make it 3-1 in the 27th minute.

But Raiders responded through Brandon Webster just 19 seconds later and were back on level terms before the midway mark as Stevie Dunnage netted.

Richard Facey missed a penalty shot for Solent in the final minute of the period to set up a tense final session.

But a late hit penalty against Webster gave Solent a power play chance after the restart and Alex Trendall made the hosts pay.

Facey made amends for his penalty shot miss to make it 5-3 in te 46th minute and Raiders were unable to capitalise on a couple of power play chances of their own in the time remaining.

Ewan Hill scored the first four goals for Raiders against Bristol on Saturday, but the home side replied through Giacomo Raffaelli (2) and Steve Osman to set up a tense final period.

Tommy Huggett put Raiders 5-3 up early on, but Osman’s second with eight minutes remaining gave Bristol hope.

A powerplay goal from Kamil Kinkor sealed the poinnts with 93 seconds left on the clock.

Most Read

Police launch appeal for information after man and woman found dead in Rainham home

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Man stabbed in Harold Wood

Police were called to reports of man being stabbed in Gubbins Lane, Harold Wood at around 6pm on January 3. Photo: Google

Harold Hill suspicious package: Cashier given threatening note and told to hand over money

Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.

Most Read

Man caught with 400-plus indecent images of children on iPhone

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s an absolute disgrace... without doubt some will go’ – Lambert on FA Cup loss at Accrington Stanley

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s the wrong structure... sheer madness’ - Lambert wants change to contract approach

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice Hockey: Raiders 3 Solent Devils 5

Raiders goalie Brad Windebank (pic Kev Lamb)

Ice hockey: Peterborough 7 Raiders 1

Blaho Novak was ejected from Raiders match at Peterborough (pic John Scott)

West Ham blown away by the Gunners

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the fourth goal for her team and celebrated (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ice Hockey: Raiders 4 Streatham 3

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly in action against Streatham (pic John Scott)

Daggers’ Taylor left with mixed emotions after thrilling draw against Wood

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the equaliser against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists