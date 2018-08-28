Ice Hockey: Raiders 3 Solent Devils 5

Raiders goalie Brad Windebank (pic Kev Lamb) © Lambpix

Raiders slipped to defeat against Solent in their National League Division Two contest at Romford’s Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday.

Having beaten Bristol 6-4 in Oxford the night before, Raiders fell behind after just 40 seconds as Alex Murray netted for the visitors.

Thomas Baptist levelled with less than two minutes on the clock, but Solent regained the lead through Murray in the 15th minute.

A 2+10 checking from behind penalty against Matt Brown gave Solent a power play chance, which Andrew Campbell capitalised on to make it 3-1 in the 27th minute.

But Raiders responded through Brandon Webster just 19 seconds later and were back on level terms before the midway mark as Stevie Dunnage netted.

Richard Facey missed a penalty shot for Solent in the final minute of the period to set up a tense final session.

But a late hit penalty against Webster gave Solent a power play chance after the restart and Alex Trendall made the hosts pay.

Facey made amends for his penalty shot miss to make it 5-3 in te 46th minute and Raiders were unable to capitalise on a couple of power play chances of their own in the time remaining.

Ewan Hill scored the first four goals for Raiders against Bristol on Saturday, but the home side replied through Giacomo Raffaelli (2) and Steve Osman to set up a tense final period.

Tommy Huggett put Raiders 5-3 up early on, but Osman’s second with eight minutes remaining gave Bristol hope.

A powerplay goal from Kamil Kinkor sealed the poinnts with 93 seconds left on the clock.