Ice hockey: Raiders 3 Solent 5

Romford Junior Raiders made high-flying Solent work for the National League Division One South points at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday.

Having lost 8-3 to the title-chasing Devils at their small Gosport rink the night before, Raiders took the lead inside a minute of their quickfire return meeting in Essex.

Returning import Vilius Krakauskas, back from his three-match suspension, opened the scoring with only 56 seconds on the clock, but penalties against Ewan Hill and Tommy Huggett, for holding and tripping, gave Solent an extended power play chance and they got back on level terms through Latvian Ralfs Circenis, who had netted four times the night before.

Raiders killed off a roughing penalty against captain Sam Roberts before regaining the lead late in the opening period through Sam Austin, assisted by Roberts and Matt Brown.

But Solent squared matters for a second time four minutes into the middle session through Alex Murray and Raiders lost Alan Lack to a high sticking penalty before the midway mark.

Steve Osman put Devils 3-2 up on the resulting power play but Mark Pitts was then called for hooking and Raiders had a goal washed out due to a player being in the crease.

Ben Lock was binned for slashing, giving the hosts 1.26 of 5-on-3 and Hill tied things up again, assisted by Tommy Huggett and Donald Campbell.

Their joy was shortlived as Richard Facey put Solent back ahead before Lack and Circenis clashed, with Raiders going on the penalty kill due to an additional hooking penalty.

The visitors could not capitalise, but took a one-goal lead back to the lockerroom after 40 minutes and went on the power play after the restart when Joe Allen was binned for slashing.

Solent could not profit and then lost Dan Lackey and Osman for holding and hooking with 11 minutes left, handing Raiders a full two minutes of 5-on-3.

But the home side could not make them pay and then fell further behind as Facey made it 5-3 with less than seven minutes remaining in the game to secure victory for the visitors.