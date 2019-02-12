Ice Hockey: Raiders 3 Cardiff Fire 4

Raiders goalie Brad Windebank (pic Kev Lamb) © Lambpix

Everyone Active Raiders were edged out in an ill-tempered National League Division Two contest at Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Cardiff had come from three goals down to win 6-5 when the two sides met in Wales at the start of December, in a match that saw a string of minor penalties handed out.

And it was a similar story in Romford as Raiders built a two-goal lead, only to see Cardiff claw their way back as tempers boiled over.

Brandon Webster opened the scoring in the first period, with barely four minutes played, but was ejected on a 5+game penalty for fighting Jordan Powell.

Dan Hitchings had already clashed with Powell, while Callum Burnett and Cardiff’s Chris Fox served separate slashing minors.

And George Gell and Jackson Price were handed roughing minors as Webster and Powell clashed, with the visitors also having Elliott Murdoch binned by referee Richard Fraley for interference just before the break.

Raiders doubled their lead on the power play less than a minute into the middle stanza through Ewan Hill, before Ashley Cave and Powell were binned for roughing and high sticking respectively.

Burnett (tripping) and captain Sam Roberts (delay) joined the procession to the penalty box and Cardiff cut the gap with a power play goal from Samuel Bryant.

And after Powell picked up a 2+10 penalty for checking to the head and Hitchings was binned for high sticks, the visitors levelled in the final minute through Bryant’s second goal in quick succession to set up an intriguing finale session.

More penalties followed as Raiders duo Stevie Dunnage and Burnett were ejected, along with Cardiff’s Fox and Lewis Stevens.

And the visitors then struck twice more with power play goals from Josh Haslam and Price to open up a 4-2 lead, before Tom Smith was thrown out with a match penalty for checking to the head.

Raiders claimed their third goal towards the end of the major power play, with Cardiff’s Joe Morris also sidelined on a slashing call, through man of the match Hitchings.

But they could not capitalise on an interference penalty against Morris and saw captain Roberts picked up a 10-minute misconduct penalty and game misconduct penalty for abuse of official on the final buzzer, which took the overall count in the match to 229 minutes.

Raiders will hope to bounce back when they make the short trip to Alexandra Palace to face Haringey Huskies on Sunday.

Raiders: Ewan Hill 1+1, Brandon Webster 1, Daniel Hitchings 1, George Gell 0+2, Tommy Huggett 0+1, Thomas Baptist 0+1.

Cardiff: Samuel Bryant 2, Jackson Price 1+2, Josh Haslam 1, Tamas Elias 0+1, Philip Manny 0+1, Elis Sheppard 0+1.

Shots on goal: Brad Windebank (R, 58.55) 9-17-13=39-4 Empty net (1.05) 0-0; Lewis Davies (C) 15-6-10=31-3.