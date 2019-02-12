Search

Ice Hockey: Raiders 3 Basingstoke 2

PUBLISHED: 20:21 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:21 24 February 2019

Blaho Novak battles on the boards against Basingstoke (pic John Scott)

Blaho Novak battles on the boards against Basingstoke (pic John Scott)

Everyone Active Raiders bounced back from their heavy defeat at Swindon with success at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday.

Raiders and Basingstoke players battle for the puck (pic John Scott)Raiders and Basingstoke players battle for the puck (pic John Scott)

Having conceded three goals in barely four minutes of play and five times altogether in the first period against the table-topping Wildcats, on the way to a 6-1 loss, Raiders had Matt Turner and five of their Division Two prospects back in their line-up.

And they killed off an early tripping penalty against JJ Pitchley to open the scoring towards the end of the first period.

The hosts could not capitalise on successive penalties against Alex Sampford (hooking), Russ Cowley (high sticks) and Ashley Tait (tripping), but killed off a tripping call against their own Ollie Baldock before opening the scoring through Juraj Huska.

Bison’s Tom Ralph was binned for cross-checking before the break, but Raiders could not add to their lead and then lost Blaho Novak and Baldock just 10 seconds apart early in the middle session.

Jack Cooper chases Ashley Tait (pic John Scott)Jack Cooper chases Ashley Tait (pic John Scott)

And Bison drew level during the 5-on-3 power play as Michal Klejna beat Michael Gray.

However, Raiders regained the lead just past the midway mark through Pitchley and defenceman Sean Barry netted for the second successive home match just two minutes later to put them 3-1 up.

A 2+10 boarding penalty against Mason Webster was successfully killed off, as well as a slashing minor against the same player with less than six minutes remaining.

But when Jack Cooper was also binned for slashing, Bison claimed their second power play goal of the night through Adam Harding with 74 seconds left on the clock.

Callum Wells in action against Basingstoke (pic John Scott)Callum Wells in action against Basingstoke (pic John Scott)

Bison removed goalie Alex Mettam for an extra skater in a bid to force a late equaliser, but Raiders held on for the points ahead of a return meeting in Hampshire next Saturday.

Scorers, Raiders: JJ Pitchley 1, Sean Barry 1, Juraj Huska* 1, Blaho Novak 0+2, Mason Webster 0+1, Julian Smith 0+1, Aaron Connolly 0+1.

Bison: Adam Harding 1+1, Michal Klejna* 1, Adam Jones 0+1, Russ Cowley 0+1, Ashley Tait 0+1.

Shots on goal: Michael Gray (R) 14-13-13=40-2; Alex Mettam (B, 59.23) 6-17-8=31-3, empty net (0.37) 0-0.

