Ice Hockey: Raiders 2 Solent 8

PUBLISHED: 19:50 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:50 27 October 2019

Jan Marcilis rushes up the ice (pic Nikki Day)

Archant

Romford Junior Raiders suffered a third successive defeat in National League Division One South against unbeaten Solent on Sunday.

Having lost 7-5 at Slough Jets the night before, Raiders created the majority of chances in the opening minutes at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre.

But they fell behind in the seventh minut as Dan Lackey netted for the visitors, then saw Alex Trendall double Solent's lead towards the end of the opening session.

Raiders hit back early in the even middle period through Jan Marcilis but they could not capitalise on a power play when Ralfs Circenis was binned for holding.

Mitch Murray made it 3-1 just before the midway mark and, after Matt Brown was binned for hooking, Drew Campbell added a fourth Devils goal on the power play.

The visitors hit the post and crossbar when Raiders were left to defend a bench minor penalty for having too many men on the ice, before Marcilis grabbed his second goal of the night towards the end of the period.

Raiders were unable to make their extra man count when Murray was called for interference, then fell further behind early in the final period when Elliot Lewis beat Jacob Stoodley in the home net.

A tripping penalty against Calumn Perera-Fox handed Raiders another power play chance just seconds later, but Circenis scored a shorthanded sixth for Solent.

Lackey was then called for tripping, but Callum Burnett was binned for holding soon after to leave the sides skating 4-on-4 and Devils converted on their short power play through Campbell, with just under nine minutes left in the match.

An interference penalty against Lewis gave Raiders another power play chance with the game clock now down to just over five minutes, but they were caught short again as Trendall made it 8-2 just 34 seconds later.

And Brown was then binned on an interference penalty of his own with just over two minutes left to play, although Raiders managed to avoid any further damage in the closing stages.

