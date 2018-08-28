Search

Ice Hockey: Raiders 2 Slough Jets 7

PUBLISHED: 19:42 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:42 26 January 2019

Raiders goalie Brad Windebank guards his post (pic John Scott)

Raiders goalie Brad Windebank guards his post (pic John Scott)

Everyone Active Raiders found high-flying Jets too hot to handle in their Division Two encounter at Romford’s Sapphire Ice & leisure Centre on Saturday.

Having lost 6-4 to leaders Chelmsford a week earlier, Raiders welcomed the second-placed Jets who had only two defeats in 18 outings so far this season.

And the game was only 60 seconds old when Samuel Talbot gave the visitors the lead on a delayed penalty call.

And after visiting goalie Matthew Smital and Brandon Webster picked up delay of game and slashing minors, it was 2-0 in the fifth minute during a spell of 4-on-4 as captain Daniel Rose found the net for Jets.

Raiders lost Tommy Huggett to a slashing penalty and 10 minute misconduct, but hit back midway through the opening period as Bailey Chittock converted a pass from Sam Austin.

Slough restored their two-goal cushion in the 15th minute throgh Talbot’s second goal of the night and Raiders saw Webster and Callum Burnett binned for tripping and charging respectively, before Dan Hitchings was called for illegal equipment.

Slough dominated the shot count 17-7 in the first period and it was 4-1 inside five minutes of the middle period as Rose struck again during another spell of 4-on-4.

Raiders rallied with a second goal from Chittock just over a minute later and Jets were hit with a bench minor for having too many men on the ice, with Sean Norris picking up an additional 10 minute misconduct penalty.

Burnett was given a late-hit penalty, before George Gell received a 2+10 for boarding in the final minute of the period.

And Jets converted on the power play within a minute of the restart as Harry Harcup netted.

Talbot completed his hat-trick in the 48th minute during another spell of 4-on-4, with Webster and Nathan Darmanin in the penalty box.

And Slough completed the scoring with 25 seconds left on the clock as Jacob Soper netted their seventh goal of the night.

Raiders: Bailey Chittock 2, Samuel Austin 0+1, Ewan Hill 0+1.

Ice Hockey: Raiders 2 Slough Jets 7

Raiders goalie Brad Windebank guards his post (pic John Scott)

