Ice Hockey: Raiders 2 Slough 8

Jan Marcilis rushes up the ice (pic Nikki Day) Archant

Romford Junior Raiders were left to rue a bad first period as they fell to a sixth successive defeat in National League Division One South on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beaten 8-4 at Bracknell the night before, they found themselves behind inside three minutes at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre as Sam Talbot opened Slough's account.

Raiders hit back through Jan Marcilis, however Slough regained their lead just 12 seconds later through captain Dan Rose and Talbot's second goal of the night made it 3-1.

You may also want to watch:

Penalties against Alan Lack (roughing) and Donald Campbell (checking from behind) gave Jets a 5-on-3 advantage and they claimed power play goals through Lewis English and Harry Hatfield to move 5-1 ahead at the first break.

A tripping call against Lack early in the middle session enabled Slough to add another power play goal thanks to Juha Lindgren but Raiders, despite failing to convert when Rose was called for hooking and tripping minors, grabbed their second through Marcilis in the final minute of the period.

Raiders lost Stevie Dunnage to a 2+10 penalty for boarding midway through the final period and also picked up a bench minor for abuse of official soon after.

And Talbot completed his hat-trick on the power play, before Ryan Handisides completed the scoring in the penultimate minute.