Ice Hockey: Raiders 2 Oxford 3 (OT)

Abbie Sylvester protects Brad Windebank's net for Raiders Archant

Everyone Active Raiders picked up a point from an overtime defeat against National League Division Two rivals Oxford on Saturday.

Ewan Hill gave the home side the lead at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre midway through the first period, which they held on to until late in the middle session.

Lee Richardson levelled for the City Stars on a power play, with Brandon Webster serving a minor penalty for elbows, before the visitors then edged ahead with just 27 seconds left on the clock through Joshua Oliver.

And the scoreline remained unchanged until the penultimate minute of the match, when Raiders got themselves back on terms.

Webster had clashed with Alex Staples in the 54th minute, with both players earning 2+10 penalties for checks to the head, while the Oxford player picked up an additional roughing minor.

And former Raiders captain Tom Davis was hit with a delay of game minor, before Jake Florey was binned for slashing.

That gave the home side the chance to make it 2-2 with a power play goal from Daniel Hitchings, which forced overtime.

But Oxford won it with just 48 seconds left in the five-minute period as Dominic Hopkins found a way past Brad Windebank, who faced a total of 58 shots on the night compared to opposite number Daniel Treuherz, who faced 23.

Scorers, Raiders: Ewan Hill 1+1, Daniel Hitchings 1, Tommy Huggett 0+1.

Oxford: Joshua Oliver 1+1, Dominic Hopkins 1+1, Lee Richardson 1, Tom Davis 0+1, Michal Oravec* 0+1, Darren Elliott 0+1.

Shots on goal: Brad Windebank (R, 64.12) 15-25-16-2=58-3; Daniel Treuherz (O, 64.12) 7-7-9-0=23-2.