Ice hockey: Raiders 2 Bracknell Hornets 7

Raiders defenceman Callum Burnett Archant

Everyone Active Raiders fell to defeat in their final home fixture of the National League Division Two season at Romford’s Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having let a 3-0 lead slip in a 9-4 loss at leaders Slough Jets the night before, they fell behind after only 97 seconds as Hornets opened the scoring through Josh Ealey-Newman and then doubled their advantage through Daniel Hughes in the eighth minute.

Tempers boiled over later in the first period, with Bracknell’s Harvey Hind-Pitcher called for cross-checking, Will Stead getting 2+2 for fighting and Conor Sheehan ejected with a game misconduct for leaving the bench.

Raiders saw George Gell handed 2+2+10 for fighting, but the home side halved the deficit through Callum Burnett’s power play goal before the first break.

Hornets lost Ben Ealey-Newman seconds before the buzzer with a slashing minor as well as a 5+game penalty for checking to the head.

But the visitors went 3-1 up early in the middle session as Jack Tarczycki scored from Josh Ealey-Newman’s pass.

Brandon Webster was binned for interference, but Raiders survived that shorthanded spell and scored their second goal of the night on another power play through Burnett, after Adam Bicknell was called for tripping.

Bracknell restored their two-goal cushion in the 35th minute through Josh Ealey-Newman and, after Matt Brown was binned for interference, they went 5-2 up through Jakub Fojtik with 36 seconds left in the period.

The scoreline remained unchanged until the final five minutes of the match when Josh Ealey-Newman completed his hat-trick with Bracknell’s sixth on a power play, as Burnett served a slashing penalty.

And the visitors struck another late blow through Riley Ikin to leave Raiders with trips to Lee Valley Lions and Oxford City Stars to complete their debut campaign.

Raiders: Callum Burnett 2, Matt Brown 0+1, Brandon Webster 0+1, Tommy Huggett 0+1, Ewan Hill 0+1.

Hornets: Josh Ealey-Newman 3+1, Jack Tarczycki 1, Daniel Hughes 1, Riley Ikin 1, Jakub Fojtik 1, Connor Hutchison 0+1, Cameron Barker 0+1, William Stead 0+1, Conor Sheehan 0+1, Rory Edwards 0+1, Carl Graham 0+1.

Shots on goal: Brad Windebank (R, 59.58) 14-11-19=44-7, Empty net (0.02); Rory Edwards (B) 14-17-14=45-2.