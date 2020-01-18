Ice hockey: Raiders 12 MK Thunder 1

Romford Junior Raiders returned to winning ways in National League Division One South with a comfortable victory over bottom club MK Thunder on Saturday.

Having slipped to defeats at Streatham and Invicta, Ben Pitchley's squad eased their way to the points at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre ahead of an Essex derby at Chelmsford on Sunday.

Raiders had skated to an 11-0 win when the sides met in Milton Keynes in early October and barely a minute had been played when George Gell put them in front in the return meeting.

But they then had to kill off penalties against Jan Marcilis (hooking) and Joe Allen (slashing) before captain Sam Roberts doubled the lead midway through the opening period, with Tommy Huggett making it 3-0 less than a minute later.

And although Sam Prosser hit back for the visitors just 19 seconds after the third Raiders goal, Marcilis restored the three-goal cushion a minute later.

Thunder called a timeout at that point and both sides were unable to capitalise on power play chances before the break, but Sam Austin made it 5-1 just 37 seconds into the middle session, with Czech import Marcilis next to find the net for the home side on a power play.

Raiders defenceman Stevie Dunnage and MK assistant captain Niall Simpson were given double minors for fighting, with Matt Hamilton and Ryan Gadeke handed coincidental minors for roughing and holding the stick.

Allen added a seventh goal for Raiders before the end of the period, though, and Marcilis completed his hat-trick in the final stanza.

Great Britain under-18 international Ewan Hill got in on the act to make it 9-1, with Matt Brown firing the home side into double figures for the fifth time this season.

And Lithuanian forward Vilius Krakauskas was next to find the net, before Hill picked up his second and the 12th and final goal for Raiders.