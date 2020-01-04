Search

Advanced search

Ice hockey: Raiders 12 Cardiff Fire 2

PUBLISHED: 19:42 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:42 04 January 2020

Ewan Hill on the puck for Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Ewan Hill on the puck for Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Archant

Romford Junior Raiders got 2020 off to a fine start as they made it five wins in a row in National League Division One South on Saturday.

Returning to action after a two-week break, following their pre-Christmas win over Invicta, the home side saw Ewan Hill net twice in the opening period to put them on top.

Cardiff hit back with an early power play goal in the middle session to halve the deficit, only for Hill to complete his hat-trick and restore the two-goal cushion.

Alan Lack made it 4-1, before George Gell got in on the act to claim the fifth Raiders goal of the night.

You may also want to watch:

And captain Sam Roberts secured the sixth before the visitors claimed their second goal of the evening.

Hill, having been named in the Great Britain under-18 squad alongside clubmate Tommy Huggett earlier in the week, helped himself to his fourth goal before the second break to leave Raiders firmly in control after 40 minutes.

And they extended their lead further in the closing stanza, with Czech import Jan Marcilis finding the net for their eighth and Ross Cowan adding number nine.

Lithuanian import Vilius Krakauskas took Raiders into double digits, before Roberts and Lack bagged their second goals of the night to complete an emphatic win.

In-form Raiders travel south of the river to take on high-flying Streatham on Sunday.

Most Read

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Armed police swoop on wanted man in Romford after reports of men carrying gun

A man was arrested for being wanted on recall to prison in Romford on Saturday afternoon. Picture: @MPSSpecials

Upminster’s Swan Books to close after 83 years

Swan Books in Upminster will cease trading on January 18. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

Havering cafes treat lonely and homeless Havering residents to Christmas Day lunch

French Cafe in North Street, Hornchurch hosted a free Christmas lunch on December 25. Picture: French Cafe

Two dogs die in Harold Wood house fire

Two dogs have died after a house fire in Risings Terrace, Prospect Road, Hornchurch. Picture: Google

Most Read

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Armed police swoop on wanted man in Romford after reports of men carrying gun

A man was arrested for being wanted on recall to prison in Romford on Saturday afternoon. Picture: @MPSSpecials

Upminster’s Swan Books to close after 83 years

Swan Books in Upminster will cease trading on January 18. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

Havering cafes treat lonely and homeless Havering residents to Christmas Day lunch

French Cafe in North Street, Hornchurch hosted a free Christmas lunch on December 25. Picture: French Cafe

Two dogs die in Harold Wood house fire

Two dogs have died after a house fire in Risings Terrace, Prospect Road, Hornchurch. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice hockey: Swindon 9 Raiders 2

Raiders head coach Sean Easton discuss tactics (pic John Scott)

Ice hockey: Raiders 12 Cardiff Fire 2

Ewan Hill on the puck for Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Isthmian League: Hornchurch 2 Horsham 1

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch on the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 0 Torquay United 0

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon claps the fans during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Essex FA welcome Fair Play nominations for January

The Essex FA are welcoming nominations for fair play awards this month (pic essexfa.com)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists