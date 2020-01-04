Ice hockey: Raiders 12 Cardiff Fire 2

Romford Junior Raiders got 2020 off to a fine start as they made it five wins in a row in National League Division One South on Saturday.

Returning to action after a two-week break, following their pre-Christmas win over Invicta, the home side saw Ewan Hill net twice in the opening period to put them on top.

Cardiff hit back with an early power play goal in the middle session to halve the deficit, only for Hill to complete his hat-trick and restore the two-goal cushion.

Alan Lack made it 4-1, before George Gell got in on the act to claim the fifth Raiders goal of the night.

And captain Sam Roberts secured the sixth before the visitors claimed their second goal of the evening.

Hill, having been named in the Great Britain under-18 squad alongside clubmate Tommy Huggett earlier in the week, helped himself to his fourth goal before the second break to leave Raiders firmly in control after 40 minutes.

And they extended their lead further in the closing stanza, with Czech import Jan Marcilis finding the net for their eighth and Ross Cowan adding number nine.

Lithuanian import Vilius Krakauskas took Raiders into double digits, before Roberts and Lack bagged their second goals of the night to complete an emphatic win.

In-form Raiders travel south of the river to take on high-flying Streatham on Sunday.