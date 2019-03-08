Ice hockey: Raiders 10 Peterborough 1

Raiders forward Tommy Huggett Archant

Everyone Active Raiders eased to a convincing National League Division Two win over their Peterborough counterparts on Sunday.

The visitors opened the scoring inside a minute as Nick Alley beat Brad Windebank with only 54 seconds on the clock.

But that was the only time they would find the net as Tommy Huggett levelled for Raiders in the sixth minute and Jake Hall put the hosts ahead in the 12th minute.

Thomas Baptist made it 3-1 early in the middle session, with Callum Burnett adding a power play goal while Robert McDonald was serving a tripping penalty.

Raiders replaced Windebank with Thomas Adams just past the midway mark and Huggett netted another power play goal later in the period, after Jon Binder was binned on a 2+10 penalty for boarding.

Captain Sam Roberts made it 6-1 early in the final session and Raiders scored four more times in the last 10 minutes to hit double figures.

Huggett completed his hat-trick from Ewan Hill’s assist and, after Phantoms replaced starting goalie Dan Lane with Jack Peacock for the last four minutes, Dan Hitchings added a shorthanded eighth goal after Samuel Austin was given a 2+10 penalty for boarding.

George Gell and Hill added further efforts in the final minute of play to round off an impressive success for the young Raiders, who head to leaders Slough next Saturday and then host Bracknell in their last home match of the season the following night.

Scorers, Raiders: Tommy Huggett 3+1, Ewan Hill 1+3, Sam Roberts 1+2, George Gell 1+2, Callum Burnett 1+1, Thomas Baptist 1, Dan Hitchings 1, Brandon Webster 0+3.

Phantoms: Nick Alley 1, Conor Pollard 0+1, Kenny Bavin 0+1.

Shots on goal: Brad Windebank (R, 32.24) 16-5=21-1, Thomas Adams (R, 27.36) 5-15=20-0; Dan Lane (P, 55.52) 13-20-15=48-7, Jack Peacock (P 4.08) 3-3.