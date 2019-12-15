Ice Hockey: Raiders 10 Bracknell 4

Romford Junior Raiders made it three wins in a row in National League Division One South with success against Bracknell Hornets on Sunday.

Having beaten Cardiff and Oxford on the previous two weekends, Raiders saw captain Sam Roberts give them an early lead, which was doubled by Vilius Krakauskas in the eighth minute.

The home side were then given a power play chance when a slashing penalty was given to Harvey Hind Pitcher and they made it count as Alan Lack struck to make it 3-0.

Carl Graham hit back for Hornets before the first break, but the visitors were given a bench minor penalty early in the middle session and Raiders converted on the power play through Stevie Dunnage.

The hosts then picked up an abuse of official minor but Jan Marcilis made it 5-1 and forced Bracknell to call a timeout and replace starting goalie Tommy Annetts with Rory Edwards just before the midway point of the match.

Hornets claimed their second goal of the night through Bailey Hind-Pitcher, but Adam Bicknell was binned for slashing and Joe Allen made it 6-2.

Matt Brown and Marcilis added further goals for Raiders just 18 seconds apart, but the visitors replied with two of their own to make it 8-4 at the second break.

Annetts was back in Bracknell's goal for the final period but the visitors could not capitalise on a two-man advantage, while Raiders failed to convert on Bicknell's interference penalty.

And more penalties followed, as Hind-Pitcher was called for cross-checking and George Gell for holding, with the scoreline remaining unchanged until the closing stages when Marcilis made it nine for Raiders and Lack took them into douhble figures.

Raiders play their final game of 2019 on Saturday December 21 when Invicta Dynamos visit the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre, having won two earlier meetings between the clubs this season by a 5-4 scoreline.