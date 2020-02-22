Ice hockey: Raiders 1 Streatham 9

Raiders goalie Jacob Stoodley looks on (pic Nikki Day) Archant

Romford Junior Raiders could not deny National League Division One South leaders Streatham a big win at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday.

They held out until late in the first period, when Ryan Watt broke the deadlock with a power play goal, as Tommy Huggett served a high sticking penalty.

Ben Paynter and Rhys McCormick added further goals to put the visitors 3-0 up, before Vilius Krakauskas hit back just past the midway mark.

But Streatham restored their three-goal cushion just 15 seconds later thanks to player-coach Adam Carr.

And a strong final period display saw the table-toppers add five more goals to their tally to skate off as convincing winners.

Brandon Miles and Scott Bailey both netted inside the first minute of the session to make it 6-1, with Danny Ingoldsby added a seventh soon after.

Carr claimed his second to make it 8-1 with 11.24 still on the clock, before Raiders replaced starting goalie Jacob Stoodley with Thomas Adams.

And Adams was beaten five minutes later as Luke Brittle completed Streatham's tally in the 55th minute.

Raiders: Vilius Krakauskas 1, Gianmarco Pascale 0+1, Donald Campbell 0+1.

Streatham: Adam Carr 2+1, Ben Paynter 1+2, Scott Bailey 1+2, Luke Brittle 1+2, Brandon Miles 1+1, Ryan Watt 1+1, Rhys McCormick 1, Danny Ingoldsby 1, Michael Farn 0+2, Andrew Cook 0+1, James Warman 0+1, Thomas Beesley 0+1, Adam Wood 0+1, Conner Smith 0+1.

Penalty minutes: Raiders 10 Streatham 16.

Shots on goal: Jacob Stoodley (R, 49.13) 13-9-7=29-8, Thomas Adams (R, 10.47) 3-1; Damien King (S, 59.29) 7-7-4=18-1, empty net (0.31).