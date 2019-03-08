National League: Raiders 1 Streatham 5

Raiders captain Sam Roberts (pic Nikki Day) Archant

Romford Junior Raiders slipped to their fifth successive defeat in National League Division One South as Streatham skated off with the points at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday.

Beaten 8-2 by Bracknell Hornets on Saturday, Raiders found themselves chasing the game from the fourth minut as Michael Farn fired Streatham ahead.

Danny Ingoldsby doubled the visitors advantage in the eighth minute, but Stevie Dunnage hit back for the hosts, assisted by Sam Roberts and Ross Cowan.

Raiders joy was shortlived, though, as Streatham restored their two-goal cushion just 18 seconds later through Brandon Miles.

And when Alan Lack and Joe Allen were binned 23 seconds apart for hooking and slashing respectively, Farn converted on Streatham's two-man advantage to make it 4-1 at the first break, with the south London club dominating the shot count 20-7.

Adam Carr added a fifth goal for the visitors five minutes into the middle session and that was how it would finish, as the remaining 35 minutes failed to produce any more goals for either side.

Streatham maintained their 100 per cent record this season as thhey chalked up their sixth straight win in league and challenge matches as a result, while Raiders will look to regroup when they host MK Thunder next Saturday (October 5, 5.15pm).

Raiders: Stevie Dunnage 1, Sam Roberts 0+1, Ross Cowan 0+1.

Streatham: Michael Farn 2, Adam Carr 1+3, Brandon Miles 1, Danny Ingoldsby 1, Ben Paynter 0+1, Scott Bailey 0+1, Ivan Antonov 0+1, Jordan Gregory 0+1.