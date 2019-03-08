Ice hockey: Raiders 1 Peterborough 6

Everyone Active Raiders were left to rue a poor first period and a string of penalties as they fell to National League defeat on Saturday.

The hosts conceded four times in the opening 20 minutes and Peterborough netted five of their six goals on the power play as Raiders were condemned to a third successive defeat.

And they will need to improve their discipline as they prepare to host MK Lightning at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday (5.15pm).

Raiders had slumped to a 4-0 home defeat against league new boys Leeds Chiefs six days earlier and barely four minutes had been played when Will Weedon put the visitors ahead.

Blaho Novak was binned for tripping soon after and Phantoms made their power play count as Ales Padelek doubled the advantage, with Callum Wells called for tripping just seconds after the restart.

Raiders suffered again as Padelek potted his second power play goal of the night to make it 3-0 with just over nine minutes on the clock.

Padelek was given a tripping penalty by referees Thompson and Belfitt, with Lukas Sladkovsky forcing a save from Jordan Marr.

But Raiders were punished once more following an interference call against Jack Flynn as James Ferrara beat Michael Gray to make it 4-0.

Jack Cooper was the next Raider to be binned, on a cross-checking minor, and the hosts also received a bench minor at the same time.

Novak was then called for slashing, but Raiders managed to get to the first break without conceding any more, although that was little consolation.

Phantoms went 5-0 up just 84 seconds into the middle session as Petr Stepanek converted on the power play but Raiders replied through Sladkovsky less than two minutes later.

Jarvis Hunt and Brad Bowering were called for tripping and hooking penalties, either side of a tripping call against Novak, and Raiders had a goal ruled out for a high stick.

Tom Norton was binned for slashing just past the midway mark, with Nathan Long called for hooking, but Raiders could not capitalise on either occasion.

A slashing call against Glenn Billing also went unpunished, while Scott Robson was binned for holding and interference either side of the break.

The Phantoms penalty killers did their job, though, before referee Thompson was forced off the ice after being hit in the face by the puck.

A slashing penalty against James Ferrara was also killed off before Robbie Ferrara was binned for slashing.

But Raiders lost Sladkovsky to an abuse of official minor penalty, followed by a 10-minute misconduct penalty, ruling him out of the rest of the match.

And after referee Thompson returned, Novak was called for a late hit, but Raiders survived their shorthanded spell without further damage.

Flynn departed on a late hit call, with Padelek going close to completing his hat-trick and Stepanek denied by Gray.

And Flynn was then given a 5+game penalty for charging against Stepanek, who returned to the lockerroom, before Gray was called for slashing.

Martins Susters set the seal on the night for the visitors when scoring their fifth power play goal in the final minute.

Raiders: Lukas Sladkovsky 1, Ross Connolly 0+1.

Phantoms: Ales Padelek 2, James Ferrara 1+2, Will Weedon 1+2, Martins Susters 1+1, Petr Stepanek 1, Robert Ferrara 0+1, Glenn Billing 0+1, Brad Bowering 0+1, Callum Buglass 0+1.