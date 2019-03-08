Ice Hockey: Raiders 0 Leeds Chiefs 4

Everyone Active Raiders made a little bit of unwanted history as they suffered National League defeat against Leeds on Sunday.

Not only did they become the first team to lose to the newcomers, but they were also kept off the scoreboard in the Sapphire for the first time on a hugely frustrating night.

Having slipped to a 4-2 defeat in Basingstoke on Saturday, Raiders saw Michael Gray called into action first to repel a couple of efforts from Leeds, before Blaho Novak had the first shot on goal for Raiders, which Sam Gospel kept out.

The visiting goalie had an escape when, after playing the puck behind his goal line, he gave Marek Malinsky a slight opening, which the Czech import backhanded across the face of goal and past the far post.

But Lukas Sladkovsky was called for delay of game after lifting the puck over the plexi glass in his own end soon after and Leeds enjoyed some good zone time despite not converting on the power play.

Raiders were struggling to get much going in attack themselves, but Jacob Ranson tipped a shot into the pads of Gospel on one of the better shifts.

Leeds took the lead towards the end of the first period, though, when Adam Barnes popped up to the right of Gray's goal to convert a pass from Radek Meidl and having dominated the shot count 10-5 in the opening period it was no more than the newcomers deserved.

The second period was not even a minute old when Sladkovsky was binned on a slashing penalty, while lashing out in the offensive zone, and Gray had to make two good saves on the Chiefs power play, before Lewis Baldwin was called for tripping.

Gospel held onto a Sladkovsky wristshot during the home side's power play but was largely untroubled, while Gray had to produce a stunning pad save to rob Liam Charnock at the post at the other end.

Sean Barry was called for roughing after a clash with Steve Duncombe, while Jack Flynn later departed for slashing, but Gray made a superb blocker save to send Meidl's shot over the glass, after Callum Wells had given the puck away in his own end.

Baldwin was called for interference on Aaron Connolly late in the session, but Raiders again struggled to generate much offence as the scoreline remained unchanged at the 40-minute mark.

Leeds doubled their lead within 90 seconds of the restart, though, as Raiders struggled to get a stick on the puck in their own end and it zig-zagged from Meidl and James Archer before Barnes swept home his second of the night.

And Raiders were unable to capitalise on a slashing call against Duncombe, with JJ Pitchley denied in close by Gospel, who also kept out Malinsky from a tight angle soon after the penalty expired.

Jake Sylvester fizzed a wristshot wide, while Mason Webster was denied in close before Bobby Streetly was called for slashing to hand Raiders another power play chance with just under 12 minutes left.

Gospel held firm, denying Sladkovsky in the early stages of the penalty, as Raiders again struggled to make inroads through a disciplined Chiefs defence for the most part.

Aaron Connolly and Malinsky were thwarted by a superb double save from Gospel, with Lascenko also denied, and Leeds then countered to move 3-0 up as Barnes completed his hat-trick on helpers from Meidl and Archer.

Ross Connolly's slapshot was spilled by Gospel but he recovered quickly enough to smother the puck as Sladkovsky and Connolly hovered.

And Raiders then saw Scott given a 2+10 penalty for boarding, with Flynn following him into the penalty box with a 10-minute penalty for incitement.

It rather summed up a frustrating evening for the home side, who were back on the penalty kill when Ollie Baldock was called for holding five minutes from time.

And Archer made them pay on the Leeds power play with a first-time shot from Meidl's pass.

Gospel finished with 26 shots for his shut out while Raiders - after the highs of their wins over Hull and Swindon the previous weekend - were left without anything to show for their efforts this weekend.

Scorers, Chiefs: Adam Barnes 3+1, James Archer 1+2, Radek Meidl 0+4, Steve Duncombe 0+1.

Penalty minutes; Raiders 32 Chiefs 8.

Shots on goal: Michael Gray (R) 10-10-9=29-4; Sam Gospel (L) 5-7-14=26-0.