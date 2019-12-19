Magnificent Mahmood puts in a four-midable display at a real Cracker of a meeting

Romford Town swimmers had a final chance to qualify for the County Championships at the Christmas Cracker gala at the Olympic pool in Stratford.

Swimmers from 34 clubs and five counties competed, though a clash meant many of Town's swimmers could not complete a full programme.

However, that did not deter 12-year-old Raheel Mahmood who won four gold, one silver and a bronze, including golds in the 200m, 100m and 50m butterfly and 200m medley.

Nine-year-old Sophie Long also won four golds for the 50, 100m and 200m breaststroke and 100m freestyle, while Holly Hagan had a busy Christmas weekend winning three golds on Sunday.

Victoria Dreleva had three golds of her own, while Rebecca Coogan, 11, had a very busy weekend and began her hunt for medals on Saturday with silver in the 200m medley, plus gold in the 100m freestyle.

On Sunday, Coogan added a further gold in the 200m freestyle with a bronze in the 100m breaststroke.

Junayna Ahmed was back from the high altitude of Nepal where she competed for Bangladesh in the South Asian Games and won bronzes in the 400m medley and 200m freestyle, winning silver and a bronze in 100 freestyle and butterfly for Romford.

Amelia Moule, 16, won two golds and a silver along with Adam Matloub, 16, who won two golds and four silvers.

Other double gold medalists were Emilia Jopson, Amber Mason, returning swimmer Emily Milton and finally Madeleine McCormack, who also won three silvers and a bronze.

Other multi -medalists for Town included Dillan Cronin, Luke Marney, Joseph Frost, Charlie Rogers, Lewis Jarrett, Danny Moody, Sami Matloub, Alex Ivanov, Joshua Eguakhide, Ruthie Eguakhide, Codie McSheffrey, Nathan Banga, Lukas Birmantis, Connor McCarthy, Mark Rigo, Sophia Moule, Izzy Jopson, Jamieson McLaren and Magdalene Yordanova.

Coach Scott Denham was delighted with his swimmers and said: "Things are looking good for the club with more life-time bests and county championship qualifying times being reached."

Town's senior swimmers also had a very successful National Winter Championships in Sheffield.

Lewis Clifford Stephenson won through to a senior final in the 50m freestyle, and came seventh.

Daniel Gencas, 16, and Jess Ayling, 18, both made their debuts in Youth Finals, where they finished ninth in the 200m freestyle and 50m breaststroke respectively.

And Amelia Moule finished 16th in the youth category's 800m freestyle.