Two more prospects agree returns to Romford Junior Raiders for 2020-21 season

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 June 2020

Ellie Wakeling looks on from the bench

Ellie Wakeling looks on from the bench

Archant

Romford Junior Raiders have announced the return of two more players for the 2020-21 National League Division One season.

Dan Hitchings in action for Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day)Dan Hitchings in action for Romford Junior Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Defensive duo Dan Hitchings and Ellie Wakeling have both graduated from the junior ranks, but experienced mixed fortunes last term.

Hitchings was injured after only two games, having scored 20 points in 25 appearances the previous season, and head coach Ben Picthley said: “Dan was a big loss to the programme last season, as he was just starting to settle into the next level of hockey, before picking up a season-ending injury before the end of September.”

Hitchings, who also made 11 appearances for the senior Raiders in 2018-19, is hoping to put that injury behind him, adding: “I’m delighted to be signing with Romford for the upcoming season. Having spoken to Ben already about the team, we look like we have a very strong team and I’m looking forward to meeting back up with them after lockdown and get back to training again.”

Wakeling, 17, had a solid 2019-20 season on the Romford blue line and has made 44 appearances to date, also earning call-ups to the Great Britain under-18 and senior women’s squads.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “I’m really excited to be back playing for Romford for the 2020/21 season, it’s a good atmosphere to be part of – both on and off the ice.

“I’m happy with the players that have signed so far and we look like we are going to be stronger this year. We lost a lot of possession in our end last year and Ben is confident that won’t be the case this season so I’m excited to get back on the ice again.

“Other than that off-ice training with the guys and maybe some roller to keep us going and we will be match fit when it’s finally safe to do so.”

Pitchley added: “With three defencemen being injured last year, Ellie was part of a reduced D corps that had to come to play every game.

“Both of these players resigning for the coming season puts the club in a great position and continues with the development ethos that we try and adhere to.”

