Brilliant Beverley ends the long singles reign of Smith with thumping club victory

Clockhouse club champs Beverley Plank and Doug Baxter Archant

Beverley Plank proved the star of the show at the Clockhouse Bowls Club finals weekend as she ended Rebecca Smith's superb run of six successive championship wins.

Plank played some superb, consistent bowls and simply swept aside her illustrious opponent to win by a whopping 21-9 and take the title.

Sunday afternoon is when the singles finals take centre stage and after Mike Long had retained his fixed jack title by beating Geoff Carvosso, the men's final took centre stage.

That was a clash between holder Doub Baxter and Peter Lowe and it was Baxter who proved the fresher against an opponent playing his third final of the weekend.

Baxter retained his title with a 21-15 win.

Saturday saw some excellent games, particularly in the afternoon when all three games went down to the wire.

In the morning, John Carter had to fend off a comeback from new bowler Jim Busby to win the novice title, while Margaret Tinton snatched the ladies fixed jack by two points from holder Sandra Ringshaw.

The afternoon saw Plank in her second final following her handicap defeat against Michelle Carlin in the morning.

She had a fabulous game with Debbie Walmsley in the Rose Bowl final, eventually sneaking home by 21-20.

The mixed pairs saw Pat Flood and Ken Smith looking like the winners until seven shots on one end brought Jan and Roger Tallentire back to level terms and go on to win 22-20.

Derek Churchill went one better than last year to beat Charles Rolph in the men's veterans final.

Sunday morning saw Doug Baxter and Roger Tallentire defeat last year's winners Terry Robson and Mike Long in the men's pairs. Derek Churchill took his second title of the weekend in the men's handicap against Peter Lowe.

Sandra Ringshaw, partnered by Barbara Williams got revenge over Margaret Tinton, and Jan Tallentire in the ladies pairs to complete an excellent weekend.

It has been a spectacular season for the Upminster-based club, especially for the all-conquering ladies, the Top Club in the county.

Added to that youngster Hayley Kenny also lifted the National Junior pairs title at Leamington last month.