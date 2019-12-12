Coach Pitchley hoping young side can sting Hornets to make it three wins in a row

Romford Junior Raiders head coach Ben Pitchley is looking for his young side to make it three wins in a row in National League Division One South this weekend.

Romford Junior Raiders coach Ben Pitchley has grown his hair and beard for a charity shave

Bracknell Hornets are the visitors to the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre in Romford on Sunday (5.15pm), after Raiders skated to 7-2 win over Oxford City Stars last weekend.

That came after their 10-3 success over Cardiff Fire in Wales a week earlier and Pitchley is anticipating a good battle with their rivalsi from Berkshire.

He said: "Bracknell is going to be a good game as both teams have the same ethos and that's development of players.

"Their roster is slightly older than ours, but the mindset is still surrounding youth and getting players ready to compete at the next level."

Raiders fell behind after only 39 seconds against Oxford, as Joe Edwards struck, but levelled through Jan Marcilis in the 13th minute.

The visitors then fell foul of the officials, as Josh Florey received a 2+10 penalty for boarding, Sam Shone was binned for tripping and Edwards ejected with a 5+game penalty for high sticks.

Ross Cowan and Vilius Krakauskas (2) netted power play goals to put Raiders 4-1 up at the first break, with Tommy Huggett and Marcilis adding further goals in the middle session.

Ewan Hill potted another power play goal late on, before Dax Hedges got a late consolation for the Stars and Pitchley added: "It was a big win against Oxford and we owed them that after our last game there (a 13-4 loss).

"They are going through the same injury issues we had at the start of the season, so I feel for them right now.

"But hockey is hockey and no one gave us an easy ride when we had players injured."

Pitchley is having his head and beard shaved in support of former England and Great Britain therapist Kirsty Hopgood, who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma earlier this year, in Sheffield next weekend (December 19-20).

Donations can still be made at justgiving.com/fundraising/benjamin-pitchley.