Pitchley asks young Raiders to end year on a high note with win over Invicta rivals

Alan Lack attacks for Raiders against Invicta Dynamos (pic Nikki Day) Archant

Romford Junior Raiders head coach Ben Pitchley wants to end 2019 on a high note with victory over Invicta Dynamos this weekend.

Raiders welcome the Kent club to Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm), having skated to a third successive National League Division One South win last weekend.

Alan Lack and Jan Marcilis netted hat-tricks in a 10-4 victory over Bracknell Hornets and Pitchley is now hoping his side can get one over Invicta after two close 5-4 defeats earlier this season.

He said: "It's our last game of 2019 against Invicta this Saturday so it would be good to go out with a bang and end the year on a high note.

"These games are always good ones to be involved in and the last couple of times it's only been a one-goal game, both in Invicta's favour. So I'm hoping we can put ourselves in a good position going into the Christmas break."

Captain Sam Roberts opened the scoring against Bracknell inside three minutes, with Vilius Krakauskas and Lack making it 3-0 midway through the first period.

The visitors hit back before the first break through Carl Graham, but further Lack and Marcilis goals made it 5-1 by the midway point.

Bailey Hind-Pitcher and Joe Allen then traded goals, before Matt Brown and Marcilis netted just 18 seconds apart to put Raiders 8-2 up.

And although Hornets saw Hind-Pitcher and Matt Foord strike before the second break, Marciliis and Lack netted late on to complete their trebles and take Raiders into double figures.

Pitchley added: "Three wins on the trot in this league, for us, is a great feeling and shows we are improving, albeit in little steps.

"Bracknell are a good team in this league, but injuries and sickness has hit them hard, plus the Bees have called up a couple of their players full time, which is always tough to manage.

"I thought we played a pretty high intensity game, right from the start. Our forecheck created lots of turnovers and gave us some good scoring opportunities, which is great to see from a coaches standpoint.

"We've also switched our power play breakouts and set-ups, which against Bracknell and Oxford the previous week, I think we executed well, scoring four power play goals in both games."