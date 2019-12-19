Pitchley asks young Raiders to end year on a high note with win over Invicta rivals
Romford Junior Raiders head coach Ben Pitchley wants to end 2019 on a high note with victory over Invicta Dynamos this weekend.
Raiders welcome the Kent club to Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm), having skated to a third successive National League Division One South win last weekend.
Alan Lack and Jan Marcilis netted hat-tricks in a 10-4 victory over Bracknell Hornets and Pitchley is now hoping his side can get one over Invicta after two close 5-4 defeats earlier this season.
He said: "It's our last game of 2019 against Invicta this Saturday so it would be good to go out with a bang and end the year on a high note.
"These games are always good ones to be involved in and the last couple of times it's only been a one-goal game, both in Invicta's favour. So I'm hoping we can put ourselves in a good position going into the Christmas break."
Captain Sam Roberts opened the scoring against Bracknell inside three minutes, with Vilius Krakauskas and Lack making it 3-0 midway through the first period.
The visitors hit back before the first break through Carl Graham, but further Lack and Marcilis goals made it 5-1 by the midway point.
Bailey Hind-Pitcher and Joe Allen then traded goals, before Matt Brown and Marcilis netted just 18 seconds apart to put Raiders 8-2 up.
And although Hornets saw Hind-Pitcher and Matt Foord strike before the second break, Marciliis and Lack netted late on to complete their trebles and take Raiders into double figures.
Pitchley added: "Three wins on the trot in this league, for us, is a great feeling and shows we are improving, albeit in little steps.
"Bracknell are a good team in this league, but injuries and sickness has hit them hard, plus the Bees have called up a couple of their players full time, which is always tough to manage.
"I thought we played a pretty high intensity game, right from the start. Our forecheck created lots of turnovers and gave us some good scoring opportunities, which is great to see from a coaches standpoint.
"We've also switched our power play breakouts and set-ups, which against Bracknell and Oxford the previous week, I think we executed well, scoring four power play goals in both games."