Search

Advanced search

Coach Pitchley promising an 'interesting game of hockey' against cup kings Streatham

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 February 2020

Raiders coach Ben Pitchley looks on during the match against Solent (pic Nikki Day)

Raiders coach Ben Pitchley looks on during the match against Solent (pic Nikki Day)

Archant

Romford Junior Raiders head coach Ben Pitchley is looking forward to an 'interesting' game against National League Division One South leaders Streatham at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm).

Raiders import Vilius Krakauskas on the puck against Solent (pic Nikki Day)Raiders import Vilius Krakauskas on the puck against Solent (pic Nikki Day)

Raiders gave second-placed Solent a run for their money last Sunday before falling to a 5-3 defeat, having lost 8-3 to the Devils in Gosport the night before.

And Pitchley is hoping his side, having lost 5-1 and 9-3 in their two earlier meetings with Streatham this season, can give another good account of themselves this weekend.

"Saturday we welcome newly crowned cup champions Streatham back to the Sapphire and we've had a couple of really good games against them already this season," said Pitchley.

"If we stick to the script, keep the intensity up and play within our system for the full 60 minutes, this will be an interesting game of hockey."

Raiders import Jan Marcilis on the puck against Solent (pic Nikki Day)Raiders import Jan Marcilis on the puck against Solent (pic Nikki Day)

Raiders travelled to the south coast with a short bench last Saturday and were 4-0 down at the first break.

You may also want to watch:

The hosts netted three more times before Sam Roberts replied for Raiders, but Ralfs Circenis made it 8-1 with his fourth goal of the night in the final period.

Tommy Huggett claimed two late power play goals as some consolation for Raiders and Pitchley added: "It took us a long time to adjust to the size of their rink, they play a good game of hockey there.

Raiders forward Tommy Huggett in action against Solent (pic Nikki Day)Raiders forward Tommy Huggett in action against Solent (pic Nikki Day)

"It threw our young team off with the lack of space we have to play in, plus we were pretty short staffed, but Sunday at ours was a completely different game and we also had Vilius (Krakauskas) back after his ban."

The Lithuanian put Raiders ahead after just 53 seconds and Samuel Austin restored their lead after Circenis had levelled on a power play.

Ewan Hill made it 3-3, after Alex Murray and Steve Osman had put Solent on top, but Richard Facey edged the visitors back in front.

Facey added the only goal of the final period to seal the points for Solent and Pitchley said: "We came flying out of the blocks and took the game to them right off the bat. A full line-up for us gave me more options to roll with and we played pretty good hockey.

"However, Solent hung on in, took a lead into the third period and scored then shut up shop. We just couldn't find the back of the net and ended up on the wrong end of a 5-3 loss."

Most Read

Two dead and seven injured as seven cars involved in major Harold Wood crash

Two people died at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirels heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: Tatiana Raducan

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood’s Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay

Harold Wood crash: Police investigating fatal eight-car collision urge witnesses to come forward

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Showroom car destroyed in fire at Romford garage

Firefighters were called to a fire in London Road on Monday, February 17. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Two dead and seven injured as seven cars involved in major Harold Wood crash

Two people died at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirels heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: Tatiana Raducan

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood’s Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay

Harold Wood crash: Police investigating fatal eight-car collision urge witnesses to come forward

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Showroom car destroyed in fire at Romford garage

Firefighters were called to a fire in London Road on Monday, February 17. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering Sports Council AGM at Romford Town Hall

Invited guests at the 2019 Havering Sports Council Awards evening at Upminster Golf Club (Pic: Ronald Cook)

Coach Pitchley promising an ‘interesting game of hockey’ against cup kings Streatham

Raiders coach Ben Pitchley looks on during the match against Solent (pic Nikki Day)

Old Cooperians look to turn fortunes around as Upminster seek to close gap on top

Old Cooperians in action against Kings Cross earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

East London Football Podcast: Hammerhead out, a robust Leyton Orient chat and Essex Senior Cup glory

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

‘It was complete chaos’: Harold Wood residents share their disbelief at fatal eight-car crash

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA
Drive 24