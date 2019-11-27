Search

Ice Hockey: Pitchley so pleased with Raiders rewards

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 November 2019

JJ Pitchley attacks against Telford (pic Kev Lamb)

Everyone Active Raiders forward JJ Pitchley admitted it felt pretty good to take three points off National League leaders Telford at the weekend.

Pitchley found the net - for the first time this season - as the sides drew 4-4 at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday, before Tigers won a penalty shoot-out for the extra point.

And Raiders then skated to a 3-2 win in Shropshire the following night, to make it six points from a possible eight over the past fortnight and Pitchley said: "It was another weekend to add to the list of successful ones this season. Both games every guy played solid from start to finish.

"Saturday we played well with guys getting on the scoreboard who don't normally get on there. It just shows how much depth we have as team.

"From a personal point of view it felt good to get on the scoresheet and grab a goal. It feels good to have a bit of confidence under my skates."

Fellow Romford juniors Jack Cooper and Jacob Ranson also broke their ducks for the campaign in the first half of the double header, while Sunday's success came after import Erik Piatak struck twice and captain Aaron Connolly also hit the target, to the delight of the travelling Raiders fans.

Pitchley added: "Sunday we played a very simple game and forced them into making mistakes and we took our chances well.

"We've been short benched and it's great to see everyone taking on the extra responsibility and coping well against good high-calibre players.

"Everyone had a great weekend and there's a great atmosphere back in the room and the rink.

"The travelling support was great to see in Telford, especially on a Sunday night!

"We are going to have a good week at practice ready for the weekend to take four points and continue to climb the table."

Raiders are due to visit Basingstoke Bison on Saturday (6.30pm), before welcoming Peterborough Phantoms to the Sapphire on Sunday (5.15pm).

