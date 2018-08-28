Search

Pitchley delighted to play part in Raiders win

PUBLISHED: 17:09 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:09 19 December 2018

JJ Pitchley celebrates his game winning goal against Swindon (pic John Scott)

Everyone Active Raiders forward JJ Pitchley was delighted to play his part in an exciting 6-4 National League win over Swindon Wildcats at Romford’s Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Sunday.

JJ Pitchley looks on (pic John Scott)JJ Pitchley looks on (pic John Scott)

Pitchley had an assist on Filip Sedivy’s early opening goal, but Raiders then had to come from behind three times to draw level at 4-4, with Jake Sylvester, Ollie Baldock and Ashley Jackson finding the net.

There were less than three minutes left on the clock when Pitchley produced a stunning finish, cutting in from the left wing and wiring a shot into the top corner of Renny Marr’s net to put Raiders back in front.

And Brandon Ayliffe added an empty-net goal after Marr was withdrawn for an extra skater, to send the home fans wild.

Pitchley said: “It was another great game and keeps the train rolling for us!

“There’s not one person who isn’t contributing at the moment and everyone is having fun which makes things so much better.”

Sunday’s success extended the Raiders’ winning run to five matches, following earlier victories over MK Thunder (9-4), Invicta (8-0), Swindon (5-2) and Bracknell (4-2) on the previous two weekends.

And Pitchley feels the team are now showing their true colours as they head into the Christmas break, after facing Streatham and Basingstoke this coming weekend.

He added: “We have made a huge statement again after Sunday’s performance and shows the league what we can really do as that’s five in a row and two against Swindon within seven days.

“It was great personally to be involved again with an assist on the opening goal and grabbing the winner in the third.

“I feel like my confidence is back and I’m hoping to carry it on to next week and into the new year.”

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

#includeImage($article, 225)

