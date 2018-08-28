Search

Ice hockey: Peterborough 7 Raiders 1

PUBLISHED: 20:22 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:22 06 January 2019

Blaho Novak was ejected from Raiders match at Peterborough (pic John Scott)

Archant

Everyone Active Raiders saw their nine-game winning streak ended by Peterborough on Sunday.

Having edged past Streatham 4-3 in the National League Division One the night before, they found fell behind with barely three minutes played as Glenn Billing converted Ales Padelek’s fine pass.

Padelek doubled the home side’s advantage with a power play goal later in the first period, while former Romford junior Billing hit a post just before the buzzer.

It was 3-0 early in the middle session, as Billing teed up Padelek for his second and then hit the frame of Michael Gray’s goal for a second time.

Padelek completed his hat-trick with a shot from the blue line, before Liam Chong hit back for Raiders with a shot that went in off Tom Norton’s skate.

Corey McEwen restored the four-goal cushion for Phantoms before the end of the period, though, as he finished off at the far post.

And when Ollie Baldock and Julian Smith picked up trippinng and high-sticking penalties just 14 seconds apart at the start of the final period, the hosts made it 6-1 on the 5-on-3 power play through McEwen, after Petr Stepanek’s shot came back off the end boards.

Martins Susters added a seventh with a fine finish, before tempers boiled over in the 47th minute and Raiders lost Blaho Novak to a 5+game penalty for slashing.

Mason Webster and Peterborough’s Jack Escott picked up double minors for fighting at the same time, but that was the last notable action on the night.

Scorers, Peterborough: Ales Padelek* 3+1, Corey McEwen 2+1, Glenn Billinng 1+1, Martins Susters 1, Petr Stepanek* 0+3, James Ferrara 0+3, Tom Norton 0+1, Scott Robson 0+1, Jordan Marr 0+1, Robert Ferrara 0+1.

Raiders: Liam Chong 1.

