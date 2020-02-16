Ice hockey: Peterborough 6 Raiders 1

Raiders goalie Michael Gray (pic John Scott) Archant

Everyone Active Raiders slumped to their fourth successive National League defeat in Peterborough this season on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having lost 10-1, 6-4 and 5-3 on their three previous trips, they travelled on the back of a home defeat against Sheffield Steeldogs the night before.

And less than 90 seconds had been played when JJ Pitchley and Will Weldon clashed behind the Phantoms net, with Raiders going on the power play as the home player picked up an additional minor penalty for instigation.

They made little impact and the hosts saw Ales Padelek fire wide and James Ferrara force Michael Gray into action.

Jake Sylvester was unable to take a chance for the visitors, before Dan Scott deflected another Padelek effort high over the net.

And Corey McEwen was unable to reach a pass from Martins Susters, while Pitchley was denied by Ryan Bainborough before Raiders went on another power play.

Sean Barry sent a long shot over, before Scott Robson was called for delay of game to give Raiders 1.16 with a two-man advantage.

Gray had to save from Robert Ferrara, before Bainborough kicked out a shot from Lukas Sladkovsky, and Olegs Lascenko denied McEwen a breakaway chance, before James Ferrara fired wide from the left wing.

Phantoms took the lead towards the end of the first period, though, when Robert Ferrara found the roof of the net at the far post, assisted by Padelek and Glenn Billing.

Raiders were back on terms within a minute of the restart through Erik Piatak, but their joy was shortlived as Weldon put Phantoms back in front 80 seconds later.

You may also want to watch:

Aaron Connolly and Piatak were denied by Bainborough, while Gray kept out a Padelek attempt before Pitchley's shot on the turn was blocked.

But the hosts went 3-1 up after seven minutes of the session through Padelek and added a fourth less than two minutes later as Petr Stepanek got in on the act.

A slashing call against Conor Pollard gave Raiders a power play chance, with Lascenko seeing a shot deflected over, before Scott had an effort sent wide.

Jack Flynn was denied by Bainborough, while Barry's cross-ice pass just eluded Brandon Ayliffe and Fuller sent a hard shot wide.

Susters was binned for hooking, but Billing shot wide on a breakaway chance for Phantoms.

Barry and Jake Sylvester picked up penalties, along with Peterborough's Tom Norton, with just over a minute left in the period and Phantoms scored their fifth early in the final session through Billing.

Mason Webster and Joe Gretton then traded blows in mid-ice and picked up double minors for fighting, with James Ferrara making it 6-1 soon after.

But Robson was the called for hooking, handing Raiders a power play chance, which lasted less than a minute before Ayliffe was binned for a late hit.

Nathan Pollard spurned a chance, before Phantoms went on the power play and Billing failed to convert a far post opportunity.

Jacob Ranson set up Flynn, only for Bainborough to save, before an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Weldon went unpunished.

Sylvester had a shot saved by Bainborough before a cross-checking penalty against Flynn was killed off and Ollie Baldock had a shot blocked.

But there was no late consolation for Raiders, who saw rivals Bracknell close to within a point of eighth place with their home win over Telford on Saturday, before facing the Tigers again in Shropshire on Sunday.