Ice hockey: Peterborough 5 Raiders 3

Everyone Active Raiders were left empty handed by Peterborough Phantoms once again in the National League on Saturday.

Raiders killed off an early holding penalty against Callum Wells and the scoreline remained blank as Glenn Billing and Ales Padelek were denied.

Jordan Marr kept out a Jake Sylvester slapshot and Phantoms broke the deadlock in the 15th minute through captain James Ferrara.

Lukas Sladkovsky spurned a good chance for the visitors, who saw Ollie Baldock binned for hooking.

But Raiders drew level with a shorthanded effort from skipper Aaron Connolly, who robbed Brad Bowering of the puck before finishing confidently.

Phantoms regained the lead before the end of the first period, though, as Martins Susters beat Ethan James and Raiders were on the penalty kill again after the restart as Blaho Novak was called for delay of game.

The visitors survived, then saw Petr Stepanek produce a diving poke check to deny Novak a shooting chance before Bowering was binned for delay of game.

Raiders could not make their power play count and Sladkovsky fired into the mask of Marr soon after the penalty expired.

James thwarted Billing with a good save before Novak was binned for cross-checking and Phantoms went 3-1 up with a power play goal form Nathan Pollard, who tucked home Corey McEwen's pass at the far post.

Baldock was called for cross checking but James saved well from Stepanek as the penalty was killed off.

But the visitors could not capitalise on a cross checking penalty against Will Weldon towards the end of the middle session and then had to see off a kneeing minor against Jacob Ranson at the start of the final session.

JJ Pitchley was called for high sticking, but Raiders netted a second shorthanded goal of the night through Sladkovsky to cut the gap to one.

However, their joy was shortlived as Pollard converted on the power play 20 seconds later to put Phantoms 4-2 up.

Robbie Ferrara and Stepanek were binned in quick succession to give Raiders 1.16 of 5-on-3 but despite calling a timeout to discuss their plan, the visitors were kept at bay.

Brandon Ayliffe struck with eight minutes remaining to give Raiders hope and James saved twice from Padelek before the returning Mason Webster was binned for high sticking with less than three minutes to play.

James saved from James Ferrara, who then departed on a cross checking call to leave the sides skating 4-on-4.

And Phantoms sealed the points with 85 seconds on the clock when Billing teed up Susters for a first-time shot into the roof of the net.