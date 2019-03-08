Ice Hockey: Peterborough 10 Raiders 1

Greg Blais (left) saw his first action for Raiders in their defeat at Peterborough

Everyone Active Raiders slumped to their heaviest defeat of the National League season on a night to forget in Peterborough.

Having lost 5-3 at home against Sheffield the night before, Raiders found themselves behind with barely a minute played as Martins Susters tapped in at the far post on a 2-on-1 break.

And the home side doubled their lead with a power play goal, after Ollie Baldock was controversially called for diving, with Susters again finding the net.

Lukas Sladkovsky was then binned for high sticks, but Raiders managed to survive that shorthanded spell.

However, they conceded a third goal in the opening period as Susters completed his hat-trick with another far post tap-in, assisted by Petr Stepanek and Thomas Norton in the 16th minute.

An interference call against Joseph Gretton gave Raiders a man advantage before the break, which extended to a 5-on-3 for 93 seconds when Rob Ferrara was binned for holding.

But Raiders, outshot 22-10 in the first frame, were unable to capitalise and saw Michael Gray make saves from Ferrara and Norton early in the middle session.

An elbowing penalty against Jack Flynn gave Phantoms the chance to extend their lead with another power play goal from Corey McEwen, but a holding call against JJ Pitchley was killed off before the break.

The final period was only 18 seconds old when James Ferrara netted Peterborough's fifth goal of the night and it was 6-0 just 45 seconds after that as Stepanek found the net.

Shellshocked Raiders hit back through Jake Sylvester, but there was little respite for the visitors as Phantoms replied with their seventh soon after through McEwen.

The hosts lost Brad Bowering and Susters to roughing and tripping penalties just 12 seconds apart, giving Raiders a spell of 5-on-3, but the scoreline remained unchanged.

Gray made way for Canadian-born Greg Blais to make his Raiders debut in the final minutes of the match, but he was soon picking the puck out of the net as McEwen completed his hat-trick to make it 8-1.

A tripping penalty against Callum Wells left Raiders shorthanded once more and Glenn Billing made them pay with another power play goal for the hosts, who hit double figures through Gareth O'Flaherty with just under three minutes remaining.

The gloves then came off as Mason Webster tussled with Gretton, with both picking up double minors for fighting as Raiders ended up well beaten.