Raiders bag four-point haul for Christmas as new signing Fuller enjoys a dream start

PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 December 2019

Raiders new defenceman Dan Fuller moves the puck against Leeds Chiefs (Pic: John Scott)

Everyone Active Raiders new signing Dan Fuller revealed his debut weekend 'couldn't have gone any better' as they enjoyed a four-point haul in the National League.

Raiders celebrate a goal against Peterborough Phantoms (Pic: John Scott)Raiders celebrate a goal against Peterborough Phantoms (Pic: John Scott)

The Raiders bagged a 5-4 win over Leeds Chiefs at the Coventry Skydrome on Saturday, before cruising to a 6-2 victory over Peterborough Phantoms at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre the following night.

And the 26-year-old bagged himself the man of the match award against the Chiefs on his debut but was pleased with the entire weekend.

"It really couldn't have gone any better," said the former Aberdeen Lynx man.

"It was a fun weekend, lots of great banter with the boys and a good team spirit, along with two really solid performances.

"We all worked hard and wanted to win more than the opposing teams."

An Erik Piatak brace as well as goals from Blahoslav Novak, Ollie Baldock and JJ Pitchley sealed the win over Sam Zajac's Chiefs in a cagey affair.

And the following night it was goals from Piatak, Novak, captain Aaron Connolly, Brandon Ayliffe and a brace from man of the match Jake Sylvester which helped seal the points for Sean Easton's men - missing suspended Mason Webster - in front of a bumper crowd to round off a good weekend heading into Christmas.

"It was a fast-paced game, everyone was working together as a team, and there is so much encouragement between the squad so it makes it easier out on the ice," added Fuller.

The former Missouri State University player also gave the Raiders faithful an insight to what they can expect from him in the coming weeks and New Year.

"In the coming weeks Raiders fans can expect to see some hard shots from the point and a strong effort to win every game," he said.

Fuller, who spent a number of years playing in Canada and America, also revealed he is settling in nicely at the Romford-based outfit after training with the team for a few weeks now.

"I'm settling in really well, I'm just really enjoying time at the rink and at the house with some of the boys, so it's been great so far," he added.

Raiders return to action with another double-header this weekend as they visit Basingstoke Bison on Saturday and host Swindon Wildcats on Sunday.

