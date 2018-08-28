Search

Ice Hockey: Perfect 10 for Raiders under-18s

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 February 2019

Raiders under-18s Gianmarco Pascale and Tjay Anderson celebrate a goal at Milton Keynes (pic John Scott)

Raiders under-18s Gianmarco Pascale and Tjay Anderson celebrate a goal at Milton Keynes (pic John Scott)

Raiders under-18s made it a perfect 10 in South League Division Three with a 3-1 win at Milton Keynes.

They took the lead with only 18 seconds left in the opening period through Tjay Anderson, having outshot the home side 15-7.

And Gianluca Pascale doubled their advantage in the 26th minute, before MK captain Tom Stephens replied later in the middle session.

Raiders made sure of the points with a power play goal in the 47th minute as Gianmarco Pascale netted.

And GB under-18 goalie Ella Howard held firm after that, finishing with 16 saves to her name as her opposite number faceed 39 shots.

Raiders are back on the road on Sunday when they travel to lowly Swindon.

The under-11s were edged out 3-2 by leaders Slough in their latest match, after Rocco Leone put them ahead.

The hosts netted three unanswered goals, before Vaughn Quilter’s power play goal for Raiders, who visit Peterborough on Saturday.

